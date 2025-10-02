Ministry proposes 18 leading developers for social housing projects

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has recommended to the Government 18 capable enterprises to spearhead social housing projects, and named 15 localities with the highest demand nationwide.

According to the ministry, the selected developers must have strong financial capacity to mobilise equity and credit capital for large-scale projects. They are required to have experience in building social housing, workers’ housing, urban areas and commercial housing, ranging from hundreds to thousands of units.

Beyond technical ability, enterprises must also show social responsibility, a willingness to accompany the Government in housing security and the readiness to invest in the low-profit but meaningful social housing segment.

They must also maintain professional management systems covering quality control, progress and safety in line with construction and housing laws.

The list seeks to ensure regional balance, prioritising developers that can implement projects in areas with high demand, such as Hà Nội, HCM City, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, Bắc Ninh, Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh and Đà Nẵng.

Enterprises are also expected to commit to long-term participation in the 2025–30 period, and to establish a closed value chain from planning and design to construction, operation and housing management.

Proposed developers include Vingroup, Sun Group, Viglacera, HUD, HANCORP, Becamex IDC, Vinaconex, Nam Long, Đức Mạnh, Kinh Bắc, UDIC, TasecoLand, Cát Tường, Thủ Đô JSC, CCI and several corporations under the Ministry of National Defence.

In parallel, the ministry identified 15 localities with the highest demand for social housing. They are HCM City, Bắc Ninh, Hà Nội, Tây Ninh, Đồng Nai, Phú Thọ, Hưng Yên, Hải Phòng, Vĩnh Long, Đắk Lắk, Đà Nẵng, Nghệ An, Thái Nguyên, Ninh Bình and Quảng Trị.

This follows Government Document 9142/VPCP-CN, dated September 25, 2025, which directed stronger investment in social housing as part of the nation's socio-economic development goals through 2030. — BIZHUB/VNS