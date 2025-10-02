Thailand proposes 5-year extension of anti-dumping duties on VN cold-rolled carbon steel

HÀ NỘI — Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) is seeking to extend anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled carbon steel imported from several countries, including Việt Nam, for another five years, warning that lifting the measures could trigger renewed dumping.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam said it had received information from the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand on Wednesday that the DFT had issued its findings from a sunset review of anti-dumping duties on the products, first imposed in February 2025.

DFT’s report concluded that removing the duties could lead to renewed dumping and damage to its domestic steel industry.

It, therefore, recommended maintaining the current tariffs of 4.22 per cent to 20.11 per cent of CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value for a further five years.

Notably, the sunset review said the Thai steel industry was hit by duty circumvention, with imports of ZAM steel (zinc-aluminium-magnesium coated) from China surging by about one million tonnes in 2024.

If clear evidence of circumvention through ZAM imports is found, DFT said, companies may seek an anti-circumvention investigation.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has called on steel producers and exporters to closely examine their shipments of cold-rolled carbon steel and ZAM products and prepare for the possibility of anti-circumvention measures. — VNS