PM urges measures for strengthening state budget management

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered drastic measures to be taken to improve the management and governance of the state budget in the remaining months of 2025.

In an official dispatch on October 2, the Prime Minister asked ministries, agencies and localities to step up administrative reforms, improve the business climate, boost competitiveness, ease production obstacles and support socio-economic growth.

He called for stronger State budget management, targeting a 25 per cent revenue increase in 2025, expanding tax sources from e-commerce, restaurants and retai, and accelerating digital transformation in tax administration. He also stressed stricter action against smuggling, tax evasion and transfer pricing, along with tighter control of spending to improve public fund efficiency.

In particular, the PM also asked for accelerating the disbursement of public investment, especially for national and key projects; striving to achieve 100 per cent of the 2025 public investment plan; ensuring efficient use and savings; and absolutely preventing any imbalance between revenue and expenditure at localities, agencies, or units.

The Government leader directed agencies to review and reorganise public assets, handle surplus assets following the restructuring of apparatus and administrative units at all levels in accordance with regulations, and ensure that public assets are not wasted or lost.

The directive demands a properly expanded, focus-driven and effective fiscal policy closely and harmoniously coordinated with the monetary policy to foster growth, maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation and ensure the economy’s key balances. It also emphasises keeping the state budget deficit and public debt within permissible limits.

Tax and customs agencies at all levels are tasked with actively implementing revenue management measures, enhancing tax administration efficiency through IT application and digital transformation and refining the legal and policy framework for State budget revenue.

Ministries, central agencies and localities must be accountable for any failure to comply with regulations, resolutions and instructions of the PM on budget spending tasks, the document said.

Deputy PM Hồ Đức Phớc was assigned to directly supervise the implementation of measures and settlement of any issues arising. — VNA/VNS