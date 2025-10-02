First Vietnamese goods week opens in France’s Grand Est region

PARIS — The first-ever Vietnamese Goods Week in France’s Grand Est region opened at the Carrefour hypermarket in Verdun city on October 1, marking the first time a Vietnamese trade and cultural promotion activity has been held in this borderland area, far from Paris.

The event, organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in France in partnership with T&T Foods and Carrefour, offers a new gateway for Vietnamese products to reach a market of more than 5.5 million people and link directly with economic hubs bordering Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland.

Jerome Dumont, president of the Meuse Departmental Council, said Meuse welcomes investment and economic development projects from Vietnam, highlighting its strategic crossroads location in Europe and proximity to major markets such as Belgium and Germany.

He noted that French consumers are increasingly seeking distinctive products, making events like the Vietnamese Goods Week an opportunity to advertise Vietnamese goods across Europe.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng stressed that the initiative built on years of promotional activities, made possible through close cooperation between the Trade Office and Embassy, as well as strong support from French partners including Carrefour and T&T Foods.

He underlined the event’s special significance as it coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival and Việt Nam’s 80th National Day, offering French people and partners a chance to experience Vietnamese culture, cuisine and development achievements first-hand.

Vũ Anh Sơn, trade counsellor and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in France, told the Vietnam News Agency that it is a proud moment to bring the atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival and Vietnamese products to Grand Est. He described the week as both a commercial and cultural bridge, laying the groundwork for Vietnamese goods to penetrate deeper into this highly potential market.

Featuring signature items such as mooncakes, tea, coffee and farm produce, the Vietnam Goods Week in Verdun is expected to strengthen links between Vietnamese enterprises and French consumers. It is also seen as a strategic step towards expanding the presence of Vietnamese products in Europe, with Grand Est emerging as a promising gateway for international trade. — VNA/VNS