World Bank backs Việt Nam’s plan to make science and innovation new growth engine

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Tâm said Việt Nam is determined to make innovation and strategic technology sectors the driving force of national development, as he addressed an international forum in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The forum, themed 'Promoting Innovation and Developing Strategic Technology Sectors', was part of the 2025 National Innovation Day and Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition.

It was organised by the Ministry of Finance and the National Innovation Centre (NIC), with support from the World Bank, Qualcomm, Meta and the Global Green Growth Institute.

Tâm described the event as an opportunity to exchange vision and share experiences, as well as a clear statement of Việt Nam’s resolve to place innovation at the centre of its socio-economic strategy.

He said the ministry would continue to direct NIC and the five national innovation networks to mobilise global Vietnamese talent, attract resources and expand public-private and international cooperation.

These efforts will be essential if Việt Nam is to overcome economic challenges and establish itself as a vital link in the global technology landscape, he noted.

World Bank Division Director for Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos Mariam Sherman praised Việt Nam’s commitment to turning science, technology and innovation into a new engine of growth.

She argued that while the country has major advantages, success would hinge on a coherent strategy.

"Việt Nam has real advantages; what’s needed now is the right strategy. We propose a 'three plus one' formula: talent, an innovation ecosystem and supply chain links, all tied together by a sharp focus on a few high-impact innovation clusters," she said.

Delivering on this vision would require a whole-nation effort in which the Government, business, academia and international partners all play indispensable roles, Sherman said.

She added that the World Bank is ready to mobilise expertise and financing to help Việt Nam translate vision into tangible results.

Beyond discussion, the forum also marked the launch of concrete initiatives. The World Bank released a landmark report, 'Forging Việt Nam’s Semiconductor Future: Talent and Innovation Leading the Way', while NIC and JICA – working with strategic guidance from Boston Consulting Group – announced the VietLeap Accelerator 2025 to boost AI start-ups.

Qualcomm and Meta declared plans to strengthen their research and development presence in Việt Nam and to expand supply chain links, while the Japanese government pledged closer cooperation in supporting start-ups and developing technology talent.

Adding a distinctly local success story, Hyphen Deux, a Vietnamese chip design start-up incubated by NIC, introduced its controller chip to the international market. The chip is manufactured at TSMC’s plant — a sign, organisers said, that the innovation ecosystem is beginning to yield global results.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng congratulated the forum and highly appreciated the initiatives carried out within its framework. He noted that while the Party and State’s vision and goal is to place Việt Nam among developed countries by 2045, the challenge of the middle-income trap remains significant. Therefore, to make breakthroughs, Việt Nam must take action to demonstrate its capacity for deep participation in the global technology value chain. In this context, Việt Nam must move faster, seize opportunities, and act more boldly – meaning to chart its own path and shorten the gap with international peers.

Guided by the motto “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” Việt Nam is keenly aware that it must stand as a unified bloc with economies of advanced science and technology. Only through intellect, technological resources, and global cooperation can Việt Nam achieve its set goals, Dũng noted.

He stressed that as the nation stands at the threshold of a new era, Việt Nam consistently regards science, technology, and innovation as the “golden key.” Expressing his firm belief, he said that with the highest political determination, the aspiration of the innovation community, and the support and companionship of international friends, Việt Nam will turn its aspirations into reality, steadily building itself into an independent and self-reliant nation while spreading the spirit of innovation and rising strongly forward.

The forum also saw the unveiling of initiatives to implement Resolution 57 in strategic areas ranging from artificial intelligence and semiconductors to cybersecurity, quantum technology, aerospace and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Organisers described these initiatives as a milestone in Việt Nam’s ambition to build an autonomous, competitive economy rooted in innovation.

Discussions throughout the day pointed to growing opportunities for cooperation and resource mobilisation at home and abroad.

Officials said the outcomes underscored Việt Nam’s determination to accelerate its advance on the global technology map, while ensuring that innovation becomes a central pillar of national development in the years ahead. — VNS