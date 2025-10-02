Investor relations are a strategic bridge in Việt Nam’s rising stock market

HCM CITY — As Việt Nam’s economy and stock market expand, investor relations (IR) have become increasingly critical.

A clear, persuasive corporate storytelling can help firms secure lower-cost capital and maximise value, experts told the IR View seminar, held as part of the 2025 IR Best Practice Awards Ceremony in HCM City on October 2.

Đoàn Đức Minh, deputy director of the Institute of Finance and Administration, described IR as the “central nervous system” connecting companies and the market.

It is no longer just about publishing figures. Today IR must tell a persuasive story about a company’s vision and potential.

A professional IR team must understand the company’s strategy, governance and sustainability commitments while serving as a link between leadership and investors.

Effective IR reduces information asymmetry, fosters transparency, and helps build a fair securities market capable of meeting regional standards.

Lê Nhị Năng, the HCM City chief representative of the State Securities Commission, said: “IR conveys business strategies and financial performance to investors.

“It not only maintains shareholder relations but also supports large investment funds in evaluating companies, making capital-raising smoother.”

Transparency, consistent messaging, crisis management, and leadership support are all indispensable, and data shows that companies with good IR often enjoy higher valuations and lower fundraising costs, he added.

Vũ Ngọc Linh, head of research at VinaCapital, said while 95 per cent of market transactions now come from individuals, Việt Nam could attract US$1 billion from ETFs and another $5–6 billion from active funds if its market status is upgraded to an emerging market from a frontier market.

“What we want from companies are vision and clarity about where they are heading, their core values and operational efficiency, because all missions and values only matter when reflected in actual performance.”

Transparency must be consistent and long-term to build trust, she said.

“In a market where everyone is telling the same story, companies must make theirs stand out.”

But speakers acknowledged barriers such as weak cross-departmental coordination, lack of leadership support, IR being viewed as compliance rather than a value driver, and resource shortages at smaller firms.

They agreed IR should be seen as a strategic function, not an administrative one.

On how to tell a compelling story, Linh said the foundation is transparency and sincerity.

Companies must first define their vision, then set out core values and growth drivers and finally deliver consistently on these promises.

Investors look for consistency—from the CEO to the IR team. There must be data, not just polished words. At the same time firms must balance short- and long-term goals so that even in volatile markets, their value is clear, she said.

The use of digital tools is also key, helping companies deliver timely updates and engage more effectively with investors in a technology-driven era.

Honouring IR Best Practices

After the seminar the Việt Nam Association of Financial Executives, the Finance and Life e-magazine (FILI) and Vietstock announced the winners of the 2025 IR Best Practice Awards.

The awards are based on a survey of information disclosure compliance of the companies listed on the Hồ Chí Minh and Hà Nội stock exchanges.

It was found that 460 companies, or 67 per cent, met “Information Disclosure Best Practices,” the highest rate in the 15-year history of the awards. From these, 36 were shortlisted for final round.

Awards were presented in two main categories: Individual Investors’ Best Choice and Financial Institutions’ Best Assessment, with further divisions by market capitalisation (large, medium, small) and sector.

The winners included VietinBank, MB and Sacombank (financial large cap); FPT, Vingroup and Vinamilk (non-financial large cap); Coteccons, Dabaco and Digiworld (mid cap); and Cửu Long Petro Urban Development and Investment Corp, CNG Việt Nam and Nafoods Group (small cap) in the Individual Investors’ Best Choice category.

In the Financial Institutions’ Best Assessment category, VietinBank, Techcombank and VPBank (financial large cap), FPT, Mobile World and Vinamilk (non-financial large cap), Coteccons, Digiworld and PAN Group (mid cap), and CNG Việt Nam, Nafoods Group and ST8 Holdings JSC (small cap) were honoured.

Nguyễn Như Hùng, editor-in-chief of FILI, said: “Over the past 15 years, the IR Awards has established itself as a trusted platform to honour outstanding enterprises, affirm their market position, and create momentum for the development of the entire market.”

The IR Best Practice Award received by a listed company serves as a benchmark, validating sound corporate governance strategies, strong partnership with investors and unwavering efforts to build trust, he added. — VNS