SABECO continues to be honoured with prestigious awards in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has reaffirmed its strong position in Việt Nam’s beverage industry with a string of accolades in recent months, highlighting both its brand reputation and commitment to sustainable development.

Earlier this week, SABECO was named among the Top 10 Trusted Brands at the Việt Nam Strong Brand Awards 2025, hosted by VnEconomy in Hà Nội. The brewer also secured fourth place in the Top 25 Listed Companies in Việt Nam ranking by Forbes Vietnam, and was listed among the Top 5 Most Reputable Beverage Companies in the alcoholic drinks category by VNReport.

This marks the third consecutive year that SABECO has been recognised by Forbes Vietnam and the ninth year in a row it has appeared in VNReport’s Top 10 Food & Beverage Companies. All awards are based on transparent evaluation criteria, including financial performance, innovation, and corporate reputation, reflecting SABECO’s sustained efforts to strengthen its brand value.

“These recognitions not only showcase SABECO’s business achievements but also underline our role as a key driver of Việt Nam’s F&B sector and a partner in the nation’s sustainable development,” a company representative said.

Building on 150 years of heritage

With more than 150 years of brewing history, SABECO has earned the trust of generations of Vietnamese consumers with iconic products such as Saigon Beer and 333. At the same time, the company continues to innovate with new offerings tailored to changing tastes. In mid-2024, it introduced 333 Pilsner, a lighter, smoother version of its flagship brand, further diversifying its product portfolio from mainstream to premium lines.

SABECO has also established a dedicated Research & Development Centre to ensure product quality consistency and support innovation across its network of 25 breweries nationwide, which collectively produce over three billion litres annually. All of its facilities are certified to international standards, including ISO 22000 and ISO 14001.

Internationally, SABECO has collected more than 50 global awards for product quality, including 15 major wins in 2024 at events such as the World Beer Awards (UK), the Brussels Beer Challenge (Belgium), and the International Beer Cup (Japan).

In recent years, SABECO has placed sustainability at the centre of its operations. Since 2024, the company has integrated ESG indicators into internal KPIs, established a Sustainability and Risk Management Committee at the Board level, and committed to a net zero roadmap. It also issues annual sustainability reports in line with GRI standards.

By the end of 2024, 64 per cent of SABECO’s breweries had installed solar power systems, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 9.3 per cent and reducing water usage per product unit by 7.3 per cent. Renewable energy now accounts for more than 40 per cent of its total energy consumption, while 64 per cent of waste is recycled or reused.

With a distribution network spanning more than 200,000 outlets, SABECO generates tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while consistently ranking among the largest taxpayers in Việt Nam.

The year 2025 also marks a milestone as SABECO celebrates its 150th anniversary under the campaign “150 Years of Heritage – Rising Higher”. As part of this initiative, the company has launched community-focused programmes such as Heritage Journey and Heritage Night to inspire collective pride and reinforce its long-standing ties with local communities nationwide.

Through its achievements in business performance, product innovation, and sustainability, SABECO continues to strengthen its position as one of Việt Nam’s most reputable and pioneering beverage companies. — VNS