Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 has opened in Hà Nội, blending traditional celebrations with the lively spirit of modern festivities.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on No.2 Hoa Lư, the festival has drawn large crowds of children and their parents since its launch on October 2.

The event features mini landscapes, traditional Mid-Autumn trays and interactive display areas designed to engage visitors. According to the organisers, this year’s festival will showcase activities rich in traditional values, offering a host of delightful experiences for families.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts Trần Quang Vinh noted that the Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 was an occasion to honour the nation's traditional cultural values and an opportunity for the younger generation to further understand, love and connect with their roots.

Children can directly participate in experiences such as crafting traditional handicrafts, including pottery, folk painting, making toy figurines, creating paper lanterns and preparing mooncakes, all under the guidance of artisans.

They will enjoy circus and acrobatic arts, participate in physical games and sports like chess, try balance bikes, see lion and dragon dances and learn about fire safety and traffic safety through activities.

Young festival-goers will be invited to a space of knowledge and creativity with initiatives like 'Books for Childhood,' art competitions and exploring scientific discoveries.

The programme Season of Loving Moon will provide meaningful gifts to students from difficult backgrounds who overcome challenges in their studies. It aims to create a 'common home' where children with disabilities and those with autism are loved, respected and given opportunities to shine in their own unique ways. This is a profound humane highlight of the festival, contributing to the spread of messages of love and sharing within the community.

The Mid-Autumn atmosphere will be further enlivened by artistic exchange programmes, circus performances, puppet shows, children's music and dance, a costume festival, and a fruit tray display competition.

A highlight will be the Full Moon Festival Night, featuring a lantern parade, lion dances and the traditional mooncake celebration, fully recreating the festive spirit of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

Another highlight is the art exhibition Cảm Tác Họa Thu (Autumn Inspirations), organised as a vibrant space. Here, the public can admire unique creations featuring the innocent and imaginative paintings of children, as well as the creatively designed costumes for Uncle Cuội and Ms Hằng, two familiar characters in Vietnamese Mid-Autumn festival.

The festival will run until October 5. — VNS