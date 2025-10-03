Việt Nam, UN Tourism work to advance practical, effective partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is committed to deepening cooperation with the World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism), with emphasis on maximising available resources for the most effective outcomes, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng has said.

On the sidelines of the UNESCO’s World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development in Spain, Hùng held a working session with UN Tourism.

Beka Jakeli, Chief of External Relations at UN Tourism, underlined that the Secretary-General and senior leaders of UN Tourism praised Việt Nam's role and contributions.

In December 2024, the country successfully hosted two major UN Tourism events – the 2nd Annual Meeting of the Best Tourism Villages Network and the 1st International Conference on Rural Tourism. These gatherings shaped global orientations for rural tourism, supported community-based tourism, strengthened links between tourism and agriculture, and contributed to rural transformation while creating sustainable livelihoods, especially for women, in line with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Hùng expressed appreciation for UN Tourism’s close coordination in organising the International Conference on Rural Tourism. He reiterated Việt Nam's view that “strong villages and communes make a strong, prosperous, and resilient nation,”. He also noted the country’s ambition to build rural tourism brands, including Best Tourism Villages recognised by UN Tourism, in line with global trends in green and responsible tourism.

At MONDIACULT, Việt Nam also introduced its model of integrating tourism and culture in Ninh Bình’s Tràng An landscape complex, which was praised internationally, with several countries expressing interest in replicating the approach.

The minister emphasised that Việt Nam has successfully navigated unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and has demonstrated a strong recovery. The goal is to welcome 22 to 23 million international visitors by 2025. Tourism has become a key contributor to the national economy and is considered a leading sector for growth.

For the future, Việt Nam and UN Tourism agreed to expand cooperation in medical and wellness tourism, tourism planning following Việt Nam's recent administrative boundary adjustments, digital promotion and technological innovation, as well as support for revising the Tourism Law. — VNA/VNS