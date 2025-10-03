Hà Nội's ‘Five Gates’ Train combines tourism with official news experience

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Năm Cửa Ô (Hanoi’s Five Gates) train, which departed from Hà Nội Station towards Từ Sơn in Bắc Ninh Province, offered passengers more than scenic views – it provided a unique reading experience with newspapers and publications available onboard.

Over 1,000 issues from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) were carefully prepared and distributed free to passengers. Highlights included the Việt Nam and World Economy fortnightly, Sports & Culture newspaper, Tin Tức (News), Việt Nam News, and Le Courrier du Vietnam. Available in Vietnamese, English, and French, the publications cater to both domestic and international travellers, turning the train into a moving hub of current affairs and cultural insight.

Passengers could easily pick up a newspaper from neatly arranged stacks before even settling into their seats. For many, the journey was not only about observing the capital and the Kinh Bac region through train windows but also about engaging with up-to-date economic, cultural, and social news.

Phùng Thị Thanh Nhàn, a passenger from Hà Nội, said VNA’s publications offered a reliable and timely way to follow economic and social developments even on a short trip. Similarly, Ngô Lan Phương welcomed access to VNA’s official news on her first ride aboard the Hà Nội's Five Gates train, saying it made the journey more enjoyable and expressing hope for continued updates.

Since its official launch on September 6, the train has welcomed thousands of passengers. Its unique combination of railway tourism and mainstream press has created an innovative travel product.

Lê Xuân Thành, Director of the VNA Media Digital Centre (VNA Media), explained that the free newspaper programme will run from September 15 to December 31, highlighting strategic VNA content and expanding its reach to a broader readership via the train’s journey.

Tào Đức Hiệp, Chairman of BHL Tourism and Trade Services JSC, which collaborated with VNA on the initiative, said: “As the government’s official news agency, VNA provides passengers with accurate and timely updates on economic and social issues. This feature adds significant appeal to the train experience.”

Beyond free newspapers, the initiative symbolises a bridge between past and present, tradition and innovation.

The train, an icon in Hà Nội for over a century, now doubles as a cultural space and an information hub, turning each journey into not just travel, but a journey of knowledge. — VNA/VNS