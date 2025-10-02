Vĩnh Long seeks ways to promote tourism along Hậu River

VĨNH LONG — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta Province of Vĩnh Long is striving to promote tourism in Cầu Kè Commune, a popular destination along the Hậu River.

Cầu Kè is known for traditional rituals, historical and cultural sites, and a cluster of islets, which are favourable conditions for developing spiritual, community-based and ecotourism.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Dung, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Vu Lan Thắng Hội of the Hoa people in Cầu Kè is one of the most popular traditional festivals of Vĩnh Long and attracts local people and visitors from across the country.

The festival, held annually in the seventh month of the lunar calendar, expresses gratitude and appreciation to Mr Bổn, also known as the guardian god in Hoa culture. The ritual was recognised as a national tangible heritage in 2024.

The commune is home to the Dừa Sáp (Macapuno) Museum, which displays sketches, paintings, and valuable documents and objects depicting the development of macapuno in the province.

Cầu Kè also has a cluster of islets, which are appropriate for garden ecotourism and community-based tourism.

Situated on the Hậu River, a tributary of the Cửu Long (Mekong), Tân Quy Islet is a popular destination for weekend getaways, known for its peaceful landscape, fresh air, cool climate, and fruit orchards.

Visitors can ride boats through the orchards, have tropical fruits and local dishes, and experience the culture of the Mekong Delta.

Đinh Quốc Trung of Tuấn Khoa Advertising and Service Company said that many destinations in Cầu Kè are fascinating and are suitable for different types of tourists, from students to the elderly.

Trung also said that the commune has resources to build garden ecotourism products, and combine them with exploring historical and cultural sites and spiritual venues.

He also suggested that local authorities invest more in the quality of service, offer training and knowledge about community-based tourism to local people, upgrade infrastructure and means of transportation, and build more accommodation to attract tourists.

Trung added that it is necessary to strengthen connections with travel businesses in the province and other cities and provinces to lure more tourists, and promote Cầu Kè’s history, culture, destinations and cuisine to tourists. — VNS