Home Life & Style

Vietnamese artists donate to support typhoon victims

October 01, 2025 - 14:39
Many Vietnamese artists have promptly demonstrated their sympathy by providing financial and spiritual support to those affected by typhoon Bualoi, or storm No. 10.
Winner of the Intervision Song Contest 2025, singer Đức Phúc, donated VNĐ1 billion (about US$42,600) to help mitigate the aftermath of the typhoon. — Photo courtesy of the artist

HÀ NỘI — In the wake of Typhoon Bualoi, or storm No. 10, which struck northern and central provinces causing severe damage, many Vietnamese artists have quickly shown their support by providing financial aid and encouragement to affected communities.

Singer Đức Phúc, fresh from his victory at the Intervision Song Contest 2025, has donated VNĐ1 billion (US$42,600) to help recovery efforts.

“Looking at the photos and reading the news about the typhoon fills me with great sorrow for our people. I just hope the storm passes quickly so that our fellow citizens can suffer less and find peace,” he said.

He also urged people to stay indoors or in safe shelters unless absolutely necessary.

Other stars soon followed. Singer Hòa Minzy contributed VNĐ300 million ($12,800), writing on her Facebook page: “I send my warmest hugs and deepest sympathies to everyone! I hope everyone stays safe and I wish for the storm to pass quickly, sparing our people from suffering everywhere.”

The singer of the hit Bắc Bling also voiced her concern for frontline workers, adding: “I hope that the authorities carrying out their duties will stay safe to protect and assist the people during this difficult time.”

Singer Hòa Minzy contributed VNĐ300 million ($12,800). — Photo courtesy of the artist

Many artists have decided to postpone their activities to focus on supporting citizens suffering from the natural disaster. Singer Bích Phương donated VNĐ100 million ($4,255) and announced the temporary postponement of the release of a new music video.

“I would like to contribute a small token of my heart to my fellow citizens who are suffering from the damage caused by Typhoon Bualoi. I pray that everyone remains safe and strong to overcome this difficult period,” she wrote on her Facebook page, which has three million followers.

The singer also apologised to her audience and asked for their understanding, saying: “Due to the complex situation of storm No. 10, I kindly ask to postpone the release of my music video Thương to another day so that we can focus on updating the necessary information during this time.”

Similarly, singer Phạm Quỳnh Anh donated VNĐ50 million ($2,128) and decided to postpone the press conference and release of her EP Xinh Sao Phải Khóc (Why Cry When You’re Beautiful), originally scheduled for October 1.

She wrote: “Given the situation with Typhoon Bualoi causing significant damage and ongoing complex developments, the whole country is united in support of the central and northern regions, sharing in the pain. As a Vietnamese, I wish to contribute my small effort to my fellow citizens who are struggling against this natural disaster.” — VNS

