A breathtaking symphony set to ignite Phú Quốc's skies this November

PHÚ QUỐC — The Symphony of the Sea — an extraordinary open-air performance combining fireworks, music, water effects and high-tech visual artistry — is set to return to Phú Quốc’s Sunset Town this November, after the huge success of its first season.

The show is a collaboration between Sun Group, H2O Events and Laservision, global leaders in pyrotechnics and light productions. Last year, it attracted tens of thousands of visitors who were captivated by its dazzling displays.

The second season will tell a new story of reconnection — between humans and nature, between bustling cities and the boundless ocean. Across seven chapters, audiences will journey from the heartbeat of urban life to the enchanting whispers of mermaids, culminating in a triumphant finale against a backdrop of fireworks and international music.

This year’s highlight lies in world-class sound, lighting and laser technology, comparable to the Symphony of the Green Island in Cát Bà, which achieved two Guinness World Records. On the shimmering sea, dozens of jet skis, flyboards and jetsurfs will join forces with fireworks and laser effects to create a spectacular feast for the senses.

Top international athletes in extreme water sports are also returning, performing daring acrobatics up to 15m high with fireworks, alongside high-speed jet ski races.

The soundtrack blends global hits from ABBA, Coldplay, BTS, Queen, Imagine Dragons and Bon Jovi with original compositions, woven seamlessly to evoke emotions ranging from excitement and nostalgia to pure euphoria.

The show carries a powerful message of connecting with nature, people and oneself, ensuring visitors leave with unforgettable memories beyond leisure and entertainment.

November is also the perfect time to visit Phú Quốc, when the island greets travellers with transparent blue seas, golden sunshine and nights lit by art and fireworks.

Alongside the Symphony of the Sea, new attractions such as Kiss Square and La Festa Bazaar will give travellers even more reasons to choose the pearl island for their year-end getaway. VNS