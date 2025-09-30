Growth of Vietnamese cinema highlighted at South Korean film festival

BUSAN — At the Việt Nam Night held as part of the 30th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Film Development Promotion Association (VFDA) Ngô Phương Lan shared insights into the country's film industry over the past few years.

The event brought together 600 experts, filmmakers and renowned artists from Việt Nam, South Korea and beyond, leaving a strong impression of the vitality of Vietnamese cinema within the broader regional landscape.

Lan highlighted the remarkable development of Việt Nam’s film industry over the past decade, which has seen an annual growth rate of 15 to 20 per cent.

She also emphasised VFDA’s dual role as both a film commission and a policy advocate, contributing to the development of film-related legislation and regulations in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam-South Korea cooperation

Chairman of the Korean Film Council Han Sang-jun said: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the friendship and strong ties between Korean and Vietnamese cinema.”

Lee Soo-man, former chairman of SM Entertainment, also addressed attendees at the event, remarking: “I sincerely hope our distinguished guests will continue to nurture cultural exchange between the two communities, and I myself will remain committed on the front line. I believe that Korean and Vietnamese culture will shine ever brighter as we reach global audiences together.”

Actor Park Sung-woong expressed his hope that through cooperation and collaboration, Việt Nam and South Korea can create a powerful synergy that will help drive the growth of the film industry as a whole.

One of the highlights of Việt Nam Night was the introduction of Saigon Oppa, a Việt Nam–South Korea co-production directed by Park Gyu-tae, the filmmaker behind the blockbuster comedy 6/45.

Set in modern-day HCM City, the film explores cultural collisions as well as friendship and love stories among Vietnamese and South Korean youth. — VNS