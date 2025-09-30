Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese team win gold medal in Malaysian cooking contest

September 30, 2025 - 14:48
The Vietnamese culinary team won the gold medal of Culinaire Malaysia 2025 and also a special ticket for the highest-scoring contestant to advance to the Global Chef finals in Wales, UK, in 2026.
Vietnamese culinary team participate in Culinaire Malaysia 2025. — Photo  courtesy of chef Tuấn Dũng 

KUALA LUMPUR — The Vietnamese culinary team triumphed at Culinaire Malaysia 2025, winning one gold medal, one individual cup, six silver medals and eight bronze medals, the HCM City Tourism Association announced.

Since its inception in 1993, Culinaire Malaysia has grown into one of Southeast Asia’s premier biennial culinary competitions. This year’s event attracted over 1,000 participants and more than 100 culinary professionals from around the globe, showcasing exceptional culinary artistry and a wide range of exciting competitions.

The Vietnamese team won the gold medal of Culinaire Malaysia 2025 and also secured a special ticket for the highest-scoring contestant to advance to the Global Chef finals in Wales, UK, in 2026.

Additionally, the team won an individual cup in the pizza challenge, three silver medals and four bronze medals in the Global Chef Challenge, as well as three silver medals and four bronze medals in the FHM (Food and Hospitality Malaysia) category.

Vietnamese chefs showcases their skills at Culinaire Malaysia 2025. — Photo courtesy of Trần Quang Thịnh

Vice President of the Saigon Professional Chefs' Guild Trần Thị Hiền Minh said these achievements were not just mere accolades but a testament to the desire to showcase the essence of Vietnamese cuisine to the world.

Using familiar ingredients along with their skilled hands and creative thinking, Vietnamese chefs have transformed them into exquisite, colourful dishes that left a lasting impression on the international judges.

According to her, Vietnamese contestants have put in tremendous effort, delivering outstanding performances, particularly with Vietnamese dishes. The finesse, skill and distinct flavours of Việt Nam in each dish truly captivated the international judges.

This achievement is a source of pride not only for each contestant but also for the Vietnamese culinary industry, she added.

Vietnamese chef Trịnh Tuấn Dũng won a gold medal in the G1 - Global Chef Challenge category with the dish titled Saigon Jazz.

He said: “My award-winning dish is inspired by the improvisation and harmony of a melody that connects flavours and emotions, from the vibrant street food to the cosy of a family meal.”

Vietnamese chef Trịnh Tuấn Dũng is pictured with his winning dish Saigon Jazz. — Photo courtesy of Tuấn Dũng

“Saigon Jazz reflects the essence of Sài Gòn’s cuisine through a modern lens, featuring three components: an appetiser of bánh mỳ chả cá (bánh mỳ with fried fish), a main course of bò kho (beef stew) and a dessert of mango milk tea. After this victory, I am honoured to represent Việt Nam at the Global Chef competition in Wales, UK, in 2026.

“Participating in this competition, I have made every effort to apply all the knowledge I have learned while blending the essence of Vietnamese cuisine into my dishes. It is this combination that has captivated many international judges. I hope that from this competition, Vietnamese cuisine will gain even more recognition and serve as a bridge to attract more international tourists to our country.

“In particular, the support and encouragement from the culinary community and our families have been a vital motivation, empowering contestants like us to compete on the international stage. Each medal is not only a personal victory but also a collective achievement reflecting our spirit of solidarity and passion for the culinary profession today,” Dũng added. — VNS

 

 

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

HCM City artist wins cải lương contest

Đặng Thị Thùy Dương of HCM City won first prize at the 20th Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Awards, an annual cải lương (reformed opera) competition launched by HCM City Television (HTV).
Life & Style

Đà Nẵng – Increasingly attractive destination for French retirees: magazine

Unlike the bustling pace of Hồ Chí Minh City or the capital city of Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng retains a more relaxed rhythm. Elderly people can take leisurely strolls along Mỹ Khê beach, visit early morning markets, or enjoy a cup of drip coffee by the sea. The city offers the best of both factors: modern infrastructure with hospitals, services, and stylish cafés, while still preserving a close-knit local way of life.
Life & Style

Vietnamese community in Japan celebrate Mid-autumn festival

President of the Vietnamese Association in the Kansai region Lê Thương said the festival was not only a joyful day for children but also an opportunity to strengthen solidarity within the Vietnamese community while preserving cultural identity and passing on its values to the younger generations.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom