Vietnamese team win gold medal in Malaysian cooking contest

KUALA LUMPUR — The Vietnamese culinary team triumphed at Culinaire Malaysia 2025, winning one gold medal, one individual cup, six silver medals and eight bronze medals, the HCM City Tourism Association announced.

Since its inception in 1993, Culinaire Malaysia has grown into one of Southeast Asia’s premier biennial culinary competitions. This year’s event attracted over 1,000 participants and more than 100 culinary professionals from around the globe, showcasing exceptional culinary artistry and a wide range of exciting competitions.

The Vietnamese team won the gold medal of Culinaire Malaysia 2025 and also secured a special ticket for the highest-scoring contestant to advance to the Global Chef finals in Wales, UK, in 2026.

Additionally, the team won an individual cup in the pizza challenge, three silver medals and four bronze medals in the Global Chef Challenge, as well as three silver medals and four bronze medals in the FHM (Food and Hospitality Malaysia) category.

Vice President of the Saigon Professional Chefs' Guild Trần Thị Hiền Minh said these achievements were not just mere accolades but a testament to the desire to showcase the essence of Vietnamese cuisine to the world.

Using familiar ingredients along with their skilled hands and creative thinking, Vietnamese chefs have transformed them into exquisite, colourful dishes that left a lasting impression on the international judges.

According to her, Vietnamese contestants have put in tremendous effort, delivering outstanding performances, particularly with Vietnamese dishes. The finesse, skill and distinct flavours of Việt Nam in each dish truly captivated the international judges.

This achievement is a source of pride not only for each contestant but also for the Vietnamese culinary industry, she added.

Vietnamese chef Trịnh Tuấn Dũng won a gold medal in the G1 - Global Chef Challenge category with the dish titled Saigon Jazz.

He said: “My award-winning dish is inspired by the improvisation and harmony of a melody that connects flavours and emotions, from the vibrant street food to the cosy of a family meal.”

“Saigon Jazz reflects the essence of Sài Gòn’s cuisine through a modern lens, featuring three components: an appetiser of bánh mỳ chả cá (bánh mỳ with fried fish), a main course of bò kho (beef stew) and a dessert of mango milk tea. After this victory, I am honoured to represent Việt Nam at the Global Chef competition in Wales, UK, in 2026.

“Participating in this competition, I have made every effort to apply all the knowledge I have learned while blending the essence of Vietnamese cuisine into my dishes. It is this combination that has captivated many international judges. I hope that from this competition, Vietnamese cuisine will gain even more recognition and serve as a bridge to attract more international tourists to our country.

“In particular, the support and encouragement from the culinary community and our families have been a vital motivation, empowering contestants like us to compete on the international stage. Each medal is not only a personal victory but also a collective achievement reflecting our spirit of solidarity and passion for the culinary profession today,” Dũng added. — VNS