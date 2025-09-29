Teatro Massimo Orchestra performs in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI One of Italy's top opera orchestras, the Teatro Massimo Orchestra from Palermo, will perform under the baton of Italian conductor Alberto Maniaci at the concert Italia Mistero in Hà Nội on September 30 and October 1.

For the first time, musicians will feature masterpieces by Rossini, Verdi, Donizetti, and Bellini, ranging from lively overtures and emotional arias to romantic tunes and the legendary Norma.

The concert will be led by Maniaci, a student of the legendary Riccardo Muti. With his passion and talent, he will bring the Italian spirit to life, showcasing its drama, emotion, and unforgettable artistry.

Maniaci is also a composer, with his music published by Edizioni Musicali Wicky, Kelidon Edizioni, and U07 Edizioni. He has created pieces with Teresa Mannino and Alberto Cavallotti and performed Teresa Valery from La Traviata, produced by Teatro Massimo.

He also wrote Jambo, Hymn to the Life for Teatro Massimo's new year concert in 2021.

Soprano Federica Guida and tenor Matteo Falcier will perform at the concert. Guida is the winner of multiple international competitions, including Aslico and the 2019 International Portofino Competition, and was honoured with the Tommasi Beppe Award.

Her most notable roles include a debut singing The Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute, Lauretta in a film version of Puccini's Gianni Schicchi, Despina in Mozart's Così fan tutte, and Musetta in La Bohème. She also performed as Musetta for the season opening of the 2023 Puccini Festival.

Known as one of the most charismatic tenors of his generation, Matteo Falcier graduated in singing with highest honours at Conservatory G. Verdi in Milan, Italy. He went on to attend the Accademia della Scala for leading singers and the Accademia Rodolfo Celletti in Martina Franca.

Falcier debuted in 2010 in Cimarosa’s Il Matrimonio Segreto as Paolino, playing the role first at the Stresa Festival and later at Teatro Regio di Torino. He has already performed in several major theatres, working with such conductors as Muti, James Conlon and Roberto Abbado.

Other roles include parts in Puccini's La Boheme, Verdi's Falstaff and Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro at the prestigious Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, Italy, the New Zealand Opera and at the Opéra Royal de Wallonie in Belgium.

Established in 1960, the Teatro Massimo Orchestra is active both in operatic and symphonic repertoire, collaborating with distinguished conductors including Leopoldo Mugnone and Gino Marinuzzi in its early years.

More recently, the orchestra has undertaken international tours to Japan and Finland. The orchestra's activities have been paralleled by those of the chorus, and now, for some years, by a chorus of children selected from among the pupils at local schools.

The concert is being held under a cultural cooperation agreement between Teatro Massimo and Hồ Gươm Opera House. VNS