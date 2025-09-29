PARIS — More and more French retirees are choosing Đà Nẵng as an ideal destination, which has surpassed Portugal and Morocco thanks to its low cost of living and peaceful seaside setting, according to Grazia, a well-known fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazine.

Grazia reported that when it comes to retirement abroad, Portugal has long been considered the top choice for the French, offering a mild climate, long beaches, and a cheaper cost of living compared to France. However, a new name is emerging: Đà Nẵng. Nicknamed the “Miami of Asia,” it attracts retirees with its warm sunshine, blue seas, and laid-back lifestyle.

Unlike the bustling pace of HCM City or the capital city of Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng retains a more relaxed rhythm. Elderly people can take leisurely strolls along Mỹ Khê beach, visit early morning markets, or enjoy a cup of drip coffee by the sea. The city offers the best of both factors: modern infrastructure with hospitals, services, and stylish cafés, while still preserving a close-knit local way of life.

The magazine highlights that Đà Nẵng’s greatest strength lies in housing costs. A one-bedroom apartment near the beach or in the city centre ranges from 300 to 600 EUR (US$350-700) per month, while a two-bedroom house or apartment costs around 500–900 EUR. At these prices, retirees can live comfortably in fully equipped homes — often including air conditioning and some additional services — while staying close to both the beach and vibrant neighbourhoods.

Local cuisine is another plus. Small eateries serve fresh meals for just a few euros, while traditional markets overflow with affordable vegetables, seafood, and spices that few other places can match. Transportation in the city is also budget-friendly, as taxis, ride-hailing motorbikes, and buses are inexpensive. In many areas, residents can even get around on foot or by motorbike for their daily activities, Grazia added. — VNA/VNS