Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Đà Nẵng – Increasingly attractive destination for French retirees: magazine

September 29, 2025 - 17:08
Unlike the bustling pace of Hồ Chí Minh City or the capital city of Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng retains a more relaxed rhythm. Elderly people can take leisurely strolls along Mỹ Khê beach, visit early morning markets, or enjoy a cup of drip coffee by the sea. The city offers the best of both factors: modern infrastructure with hospitals, services, and stylish cafés, while still preserving a close-knit local way of life.
Đà Nẵng is featured on Grazia, a well-known fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazine. Screenshot photo

 PARIS — More and more French retirees are choosing Đà Nẵng as an ideal destination, which has surpassed Portugal and Morocco thanks to its low cost of living and peaceful seaside setting, according to Grazia, a well-known fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazine.

Grazia reported that when it comes to retirement abroad, Portugal has long been considered the top choice for the French, offering a mild climate, long beaches, and a cheaper cost of living compared to France. However, a new name is emerging: Đà Nẵng. Nicknamed the “Miami of Asia,” it attracts retirees with its warm sunshine, blue seas, and laid-back lifestyle.

Unlike the bustling pace of HCM City or the capital city of Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng retains a more relaxed rhythm. Elderly people can take leisurely strolls along Mỹ Khê beach, visit early morning markets, or enjoy a cup of drip coffee by the sea. The city offers the best of both factors: modern infrastructure with hospitals, services, and stylish cafés, while still preserving a close-knit local way of life.

The magazine highlights that Đà Nẵng’s greatest strength lies in housing costs. A one-bedroom apartment near the beach or in the city centre ranges from 300 to 600 EUR (US$350-700) per month, while a two-bedroom house or apartment costs around 500–900 EUR. At these prices, retirees can live comfortably in fully equipped homes — often including air conditioning and some additional services — while staying close to both the beach and vibrant neighbourhoods.

Local cuisine is another plus. Small eateries serve fresh meals for just a few euros, while traditional markets overflow with affordable vegetables, seafood, and spices that few other places can match. Transportation in the city is also budget-friendly, as taxis, ride-hailing motorbikes, and buses are inexpensive. In many areas, residents can even get around on foot or by motorbike for their daily activities, Grazia added. —  VNA/VNS

Đà Nẵng

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Việt Nam – RoK Culture Day opens in central Huế City

More than a cultural and artistic exchange, the event also served as a large-scale people-to-people and cultural diplomacy initiative, reflecting Hue’s aspirations for deeper international integration and affirming its growing stature as a centrally-run city. It further provided a platform for practical cooperation in culture, tourism, trade, and creative industries.
Life & Style

Efforts exerted to preserve “Then singing” heritage

In addition to teaching and transmission, many localities have integrated Then into modern life. In Quảng Ninh and Lạng Sơn, community-based tourism featuring Then performances has provided livelihoods for local residents while supporting the preservation of this cultural heritage.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom