Vietnamese community in Japan celebrate Mid-autumn festival

TOKYO — The Cây Tre (Bamboo) Vietnamese language school went vibrant with lanterns, folk games, and laughter as more than 100 students and their families gathered at the mid-autumn festival, which was held with the support of the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka on September 28.

President of the Vietnamese Association in the Kansai region Lê Thương said the festival was not only a joyful day for children but also an opportunity to strengthen solidarity within the Vietnamese community while preserving cultural identity and passing on its values to the younger generations.

Besides, this is part of the efforts to implement the Party and State’s policy on building a strong overseas Vietnamese community, encouraging them to their hearts to the homeland, she added.

A highlight of the festival was an awards ceremony honouring outstanding students for their academic achievements and passion for the Vietnamese language. Teachers of the school also received certificates of merit from the Consulate General, recognising their dedication and efforts in preserving and teaching Vietnamese to young poeple. — VNS