Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese community in Japan celebrate Mid-autumn festival

September 29, 2025 - 17:02
President of the Vietnamese Association in the Kansai region Lê Thương said the festival was not only a joyful day for children but also an opportunity to strengthen solidarity within the Vietnamese community while preserving cultural identity and passing on its values to the younger generations.
An art performance at the mid-autumn festival in Osaka on September 28. — VNA/VNS Photo 

TOKYO — The Cây Tre (Bamboo) Vietnamese language school went vibrant with lanterns, folk games, and laughter as more than 100 students and their families gathered at the mid-autumn festival, which was held with the support of the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka on September 28.

President of the Vietnamese Association in the Kansai region Lê Thương said the festival was not only a joyful day for children but also an opportunity to strengthen solidarity within the Vietnamese community while preserving cultural identity and passing on its values to the younger generations.

Besides, this is part of the efforts to implement the Party and State’s policy on building a strong overseas Vietnamese community, encouraging them to their hearts to the homeland, she added.

A highlight of the festival was an awards ceremony honouring outstanding students for their academic achievements and passion for the Vietnamese language. Teachers of the school also received certificates of merit from the Consulate General, recognising their dedication and efforts in preserving and teaching Vietnamese to young poeple. — VNS

Japan Mid-Autumn Festival Vietnam

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Việt Nam – RoK Culture Day opens in central Huế City

More than a cultural and artistic exchange, the event also served as a large-scale people-to-people and cultural diplomacy initiative, reflecting Hue’s aspirations for deeper international integration and affirming its growing stature as a centrally-run city. It further provided a platform for practical cooperation in culture, tourism, trade, and creative industries.
Life & Style

Efforts exerted to preserve “Then singing” heritage

In addition to teaching and transmission, many localities have integrated Then into modern life. In Quảng Ninh and Lạng Sơn, community-based tourism featuring Then performances has provided livelihoods for local residents while supporting the preservation of this cultural heritage.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom