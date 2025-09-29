Vĩnh Long taps strength to boost tourism

VĨNH LONG Vĩnh Long Province is regarded as one of the most attractive destinations in the Mekong Delta, known for its waterways, orchard culture, and early adoption of community-based homestay tourism.

The province covers over 6,296 sq.km and is home to a population of more than 4.2 million.

Located at the centre of the eastern coastal sub-region of the Mekong Delta, it boasts significant geographical advantages with two major rivers -- the Tiền and Hậu -- and a 130-km coastline.

The province is also home to several offshore wind power projects and many river islets, making it ideal for developing river-to-sea tourism combined with leisure and eco-tourism activities.

Vĩnh Long is notable for its rich cultural heritage, where Kinh, Khmer, and Hoa ethnic groups have lived together for generations, shaping a diverse cultural identity.

The province is home to three national treasures, 16 forms of national intangible cultural heritage, and 214 ranked relics, including two special national relics.

These assets provide a solid foundation for the province to develop attractive cultural and historical tourism products.

In addition, the province’s tourism infrastructure and services have been continuously improved.

Vĩnh Long now has 67 travel companies and 356 accommodation facilities, including 121 hotels, 163 guesthouses, 70 homestays, one tourist boat, and one tourism villa. It also boasts many distinctive tourist attractions, including 24 notable sites in the Mekong Delta, 13 provincial-level tourism areas, and 43 standardized service facilities.

Tourism growth, development goals

Boosted by a surge in visitor numbers, Vĩnh Long is stepping up efforts to reach its ambitious 2025 tourism revenue target of VNĐ7.3 trillion (US$276.4 million) through new products, infrastructure upgrades, and investment plans.

In the first nine months of 2025, the province welcomed nearly seven million visitors, including almost one million international arrivals -- an 88 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

To meet its target, the provincial tourism sector aims to attract an additional 4.6 million visitors in the last three months of the year, generating about VNĐ3 trillion in revenue.

Lâm Hữu Phúc, deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Vĩnh Long, said that to achieve this revenue target, the province is implementing multiple measures to effectively tap its geographical advantages, natural landscapes, and diverse tourism products.

Under its five-year tourism development plan, Vĩnh Long aims to promote agricultural specialties while highlighting its cultural and historical strengths, agricultural economy, and marine economy.

The province also seeks to expand partnerships with other localities nationwide and accelerate the promotion of priority investment projects outlined in memorandums of understanding signed by the Provincial People’s Committee [Administration].

By 2030, the province aims to attract investment in several key projects, including the Cái Gà Islet Resort Area (in former Bến Tre Province), the Cultural Tourism Village (in former Bến Tre), the Khmer Cultural Tourism Village, and the Ao Bà Om Cultural and Leisure Tourism Area. VNS