Quy Nhơn's coastal charm makes waves in Lonely Planet’s must-visit destinations

QUY NHƠN — Quy Nhơn’s beauty is making global waves as the coastal Vietnamese city has been named one of the 25 must-visit destinations in 2026 by Lonely Planet magazine.

Nestled between majestic mountains and serene lagoons, Quy Nhơn is a seaside haven where natural beauty and culture blend in harmony. Its soft sandy beaches complement ancient temples, traditional fishing villages and a rich culinary scene. The city’s main attraction lies in its relaxed atmosphere, which feels even more enchanting with fewer tourists around.

Take a stroll along the meticulously maintained promenade at sunset, savour fresh seafood dishes and unwind at a cosy cocktail bar or beachside lounge.

In addition to Quy Nhơn, Lonely Planet has also highlighted Quetzaltenango (Xela), Guatemala, known for its beautiful architecture, vibrant festivals, exquisite cuisine and tranquil ambiance. Vast plazas adorned with ornate buildings and narrow alleys lined with lively bars and cafes attract food enthusiasts eager to explore both fine dining and street food. You can enjoy dinner in a quiet café while a grand festival unfolds nearby or join an outdoor chess match that draws a crowd keen to cheer on the players.

Mexico City, Mexico, also makes the list. Its world-class museums showcase every era of Mexican cultural history, while murals on public buildings tell the story of its people from the Aztecs to modern-day residents of the world’s largest Spanish-speaking city.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the US pays tribute to the naturalist president by preserving 28,327ha of prairie and Great Plains wildlife, inviting visitors to explore the same rugged terrain and cowboy culture that Roosevelt experienced 140 years ago.

Phuket, Thailand, is another highlighted destination. This breezy beach locale offers urban adventures alongside white sandy beaches, lush jungles and trendy hangouts. With Thailand’s digital nomad visa policy, it is easy to see why young travellers are flocking to this idyllic island.

Other destinations on the list include Botswana, Peru, Jeju-do (South Korea), Sardinia (Italy), Barbados, Solomon Islands, Réunion, Jaffna (Sri Lanka), Finland, British Columbia (Canada) and Maine (USA). — VNS