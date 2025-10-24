Second Photo and Video Award “Technology with heart” honours 32 works

HÀ NỘI — Thirty-two works were honoured at the award ceremony of the second Photo and Video Award Technology with Heart held at the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) headquarters at No 5 Lý Thường Kiệt street in Hà Nội on October 23.

The award has been jointly organised by the VNA and the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) to honour the significant contributions of technology, spread inspiring and emotional visual stories, and convey meaningful messages about how technology enriches lives.

Addressing the ceremony, VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang, who is also Chairwoman of the Award Council, said that with the theme “Vietnamese Creativity – Path to Prosperity,” the organisers aim to convey a message of affirming the strength of creation and national development on the foundation of intellect, innovation and creativity.

In the digital era, technological achievements not only make life more convenient and transparent but also serve as a true motivation propelling the nation toward sustainable and prosperous development, she said.

The second edition of the award contributes to promoting the spirit of innovation, creativity, and application of science-technology as well as national digital transformation in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024.

Trang emphasised that as a national news agency and a key press agency, the VNA has always accompanied the nation’s development, adding that to fulfill that mission, the agency seeks to bring information closer to the public by vividly reflecting the nation’s achievements, especially in science and technology, through fresh perspectives and visually compelling stories that resonate with viewers. Therefore, the VNA and Viettel - a pioneer in digital innovation and application - have shared this vision and continued their collaboration to organise the second edition of the award, she noted.

Congratulating the winners, Trang said each work touched the “heart” — where love, passion, and aspiration are nurtured by achievements of science and technology — inspiring pride in Việt Nam-branded technological accomplishments.

Five months after launching the contest in February, the organising committee received 1,131 single photographs, 229 photo series, and 122 video submissions. After three rigorous rounds of fair, objective, and responsible evaluation by a professional jury, 32 outstanding works were selected for top honours, including 11 prizes in the photo series category (one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and five consolation prizes), 10 prizes in the single photo category (one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and four consolation prizes), and 11 prizes in the video category (one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and five consolation prizes).

In the single photo category, the first prize went to Bùi Văn Vân from HCM City for his work The Joy of Meeting a Robot. The photo series Robots Serve as AI Public Administration Officers in Hà Nội by Nguyễn Phú Khánh and Trần Thanh Giang from Hà Nội won the first prize in the photo collection category. Meanwhile, Lục Thu Hương and Nguyễn Tuấn Khôi from Lào Cai claimed the first prize in the video clip category with their work Lào Cai Students Develop an Emergency Disaster Warning System.

The winning works effectively captured outstanding perspectives on the transformative achievements of science and technology.

The award contributes to honour the science and technology community across all ages and professions, towards developing a digital society where people can safely enjoy the benefits of modern technology in cyberspace.

Immediately following the ceremony, the display of the 32 winning works and 31 most outstanding works of the award kicked off at Tao Đàn Flower Garden, opposite the VNA headquarters. The display will last until October 26. — VNA/VNS