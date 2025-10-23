Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Just in time

October 23, 2025 - 11:49
80-year-old Đặng Đan Đỉnh, from the northern city of Hải Phòng, is renowned for creating large public clocks. Though his creations are massive, they consume very little energy thanks to clever engineering. Let’s meet the passionate clock maker and learn about his lifelong devotion to timekeeping.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Havana photo exhibition highlights Việt Nam – Cuba relations

Việt Nam and Cuba officially established diplomatic relations on December 2, 1960. Over the past 65 years, their traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation have been continuously strengthened through exchanges of all-level delegations, collaboration in economy, trade, investment, tourism, education, culture, and sports, as well as people-to-people interactions.
Life & Style

Literature finds new voice in digital age

HCM CITY Hà Thanh Vân, a literature lecturer at Hùng Vương University in HCM City and a respected literature and cinema critic, has long explored the evolving landscape of storytelling. She has written academic reports and published research, including studies comparing romantic fiction in oriental countries during the medieval period.
Life & Style

When birds speak

Celebrating 50 years of Việt Nam-Germany relations, 'What Are the Birds Chirping About?' bridges art, AI and ornithology to reconnect people with nature in the heart of the cities. It’s the first project of its kind in public spaces, where visitors can immerse themselves in greenery, listen to the 'language' of birds and rediscover the beauty and value of urban biodiversity.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom