Just in time

80-year-old Đặng Đan Đỉnh, from the northern city of Hải Phòng, is renowned for creating large public clocks. Though his creations are massive, they consume very little energy thanks to clever engineering. Let’s meet the passionate clock maker and learn about his lifelong devotion to timekeeping.
Việt Nam and Cuba officially established diplomatic relations on December 2, 1960. Over the past 65 years, their traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation have been continuously strengthened through exchanges of all-level delegations, collaboration in economy, trade, investment, tourism, education, culture, and sports, as well as people-to-people interactions.
Hương Sơn Commune, known for its historical relics and landscapes, particularly the Hương Pagoda, aims to become a vibrant tourism and service hub in southern Hà Nội. The commune is focusing on two main strategies: digital transformation and the development of a vibrant cultural industry.
HCM CITY Hà Thanh Vân, a literature lecturer at Hùng Vương University in HCM City and a respected literature and cinema critic, has long explored the evolving landscape of storytelling. She has written academic reports and published research, including studies comparing romantic fiction in oriental countries during the medieval period.
Celebrating 50 years of Việt Nam-Germany relations, 'What Are the Birds Chirping About?' bridges art, AI and ornithology to reconnect people with nature in the heart of the cities. It’s the first project of its kind in public spaces, where visitors can immerse themselves in greenery, listen to the 'language' of birds and rediscover the beauty and value of urban biodiversity.