Home Life & Style

Havana photo exhibition highlights Việt Nam – Cuba relations

October 23, 2025 - 09:33
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long (third from left) and Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla (second from left) visit the exhibition. — VNA/VNS Photo

HAVANA — The long-standing and close ties between Cuba and Việt Nam were spotlighted at a photo exhibition hosted by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Havana on October 21, part of activities marking the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and seven Asian countries, including Việt Nam.

The other Asian countries that are celebrating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Cuba are Cambodia, India, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Indonesia, China, and Mongolia.

In his opening remarks, Cambodian Ambassador to Cuba Chea Thireak, speaking on behalf of the seven Asian countries, emphasised that over the past 65 years, these nations have maintained friendship and close cooperation with Cuba across all fields, including diplomacy, politics, economy, education, science, and culture.

As the world faces numerous challenges, countries need to strengthen diplomatic ties, solidarity, and cooperation, he said.

Meanwhile, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez highlighted the significance of the exhibition.

He affirmed that Cuba–Việt Nam relations represent a loyal and enduring bond, serving as a symbol of international solidarity.

Việt Nam and Cuba officially established diplomatic relations on December 2, 1960. Over the past 65 years, their traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation have been continuously strengthened through exchanges of all-level delegations, collaboration in economy, trade, investment, tourism, education, culture, and sports, as well as people-to-people interactions. — VNA/VNS 

