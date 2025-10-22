Winners of 2nd “Technology with heart” Award to be honoured on October 23

HÀ NỘI — The award ceremony and display for the 2nd Photo and Video Award “Technology with heart”, which is co-organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, will take place in Hà Nội on October 23.

Since February, the organising committee has received 1,131 single photos, 229 photo series, and 122 video submissions. After multiple rounds of judging, the panel selected 32 outstanding works for prizes, including 11 in the photo series category (one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and five consolation prizes).

There are 10 prizes in the single photo category (one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and four consolation prizes), and 11 prizes in the video category (one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and five consolation prizes).

The award attracted professional and amateur photographers, journalists, and filmmakers nationwide. The winning works capture distinctive perspectives brought about by scientific and technological achievements. Through simple yet profound storytelling in visual language, these works resonate emotionally with audiences, showing that technology today is an indispensable part of life and a bridge that connects people and spreads compassion. These elements embody both the humanistic and artistic values of the core message that the VNA and Viettel aim to convey to the public.

As part of the award’s activities, a workshop was held on June 13 to share ideas, inspire creativity, and explore fresh perspectives through the lens of individual creators, helping to spread the positive values of technology in daily life. — VNA/VNS