When birds speak

Celebrating 50 years of Việt Nam-Germany relations, 'What Are the Birds Chirping About?' bridges art, AI and ornithology to reconnect people with nature in the heart of the cities. It’s the first project of its kind in public spaces, where visitors can immerse themselves in greenery, listen to the 'language' of birds and rediscover the beauty and value of urban biodiversity.
The award ceremony and display for the 2nd Photo and Video Award “Technology with heart”, which is co-organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, will take place in Hà Nội on October 23.
China remains Việt Nam's top outbound tourist market, with over 5.8 million visitors annually, accounting for around 30 per cent of international arrivals to Việt Nam. In 2024, nearly 3.74 million Chinese tourists visited Việt Nam, recovering over 64 per cent of pre-COVID levels, with nearly 3.9 million arrivals in the first nine months of this year.
As the cold season settles over the capital, more visitors are being drawn to Hà Nội’s winter charm — from the delicate scent of white daisies drifting through the streets to the inviting warmth of local dishes that tell stories of tradition, comfort and love.
For more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Việt Nam and Finland have jointly written a very special cooperation story – from a development assistance supplier and recipient into equal partners together working towards a green and innovative future.
The proposed initiative would be based at the Đồng Nai Nature and Cultural Conservation Area and aims not only to enhance tourism offerings but also to generate revenue for reinvestment and improve the elephants’ habitat.