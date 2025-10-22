Politics & Law
Life & Style

When birds speak

October 22, 2025 - 17:33
Celebrating 50 years of Việt Nam-Germany relations, 'What Are the Birds Chirping About?' bridges art, AI and ornithology to reconnect people with nature in the heart of the cities. It’s the first project of its kind in public spaces, where visitors can immerse themselves in greenery, listen to the 'language' of birds and rediscover the beauty and value of urban biodiversity.

Life & Style

Việt Nam promotes itself as friendly destination for Chinese tourists

China remains Việt Nam's top outbound tourist market, with over 5.8 million visitors annually, accounting for around 30  per cent of international arrivals to Việt Nam. In 2024, nearly 3.74 million Chinese tourists visited Việt Nam, recovering over 64  per cent of pre-COVID levels, with nearly 3.9 million arrivals in the first nine months of this year.
Life & Style

Winter flavours of Hà Nội captivate travellers

As the cold season settles over the capital, more visitors are being drawn to Hà Nội’s winter charm — from the delicate scent of white daisies drifting through the streets to the inviting warmth of local dishes that tell stories of tradition, comfort and love.
Life & Style

Party General Secretary attends special concert in Finland

For more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Việt Nam and Finland have jointly written a very special cooperation story – from a development assistance supplier and recipient into equal partners together working towards a green and innovative future.

