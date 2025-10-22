Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Exhibition celebrates paintings by women artists

October 22, 2025 - 16:38
The beauty of Việt Nam and Vietnamese women is featured in paintings by 30 veteran and young women artists from across the country at an exhibition in Gia Lai Province.
Artists and visitors take photos with paintings at the “Về Miền Đất Đỏ” exhibition, which is open at the Pleiku Museum in Pleiku Ward until November 10. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Điệp

HCM CITY — The beauty of Việt Nam and Vietnamese women is featured in paintings by 30 veteran and young women artists from across the country at an exhibition in Gia Lai Province.

The exhibition, titled Về Miền Đất Đỏ (Arriving in the Red Land), displays 50 paintings in different materials of oil paint, acrylic, lacquer, and giấy dó (poonah paper) and in styles of realism and abstract.

The artworks highlight the beauty of Vietnamese women, and their inner world and aspirations for a better life.

They also depict the country’s nature, culture and lifestyle. Still paintings are also featured.

Hồ Thị Xuân Thu, a native of Gia Lai, who brought the exhibition to the province, shared that, “I expect the exhibition will motivate local women artists as well as artists from different regions. Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands), the red basalt land, is an endless inspiration, carrying cultural and artistic characteristics of local ethnic minority groups.”

Thu brought to the exhibition a lacquer painting named Bên Dòng Suối Kon Nak (Playing by Kon Nak Stream), demonstrating the nature of the province and the peaceful life of local people.

A lacquer painting named Bên Dòng Suối Kon Nak (Playing by Kon Nak Stream) by Hồ Thị Xuân Thu, a native of Gia Lai. Photo courtesy of the artist

The exhibition also introduces a wood-engraved painting titled Rối Nước (Water Puppet) by Trần Thị Cải, and an oil still painting titled Hoa Chuối Rừng (Wild Banana Flowers) by Nguyễn Thị Hòa.

Trang Thanh Hiền, an associate professor at the Việt Nam Fine Arts University, said she and her peers initiated the “Về Miền Đất Đỏ” art project in 2010 to motivate and arouse the creative energy of Vietnamese women, contributing to enriching their social and spiritual life.

Hiền believed that the project affirmed the important contribution of women to the country’s cultural and artistic development.

The Về Miền Đất Đỏ exhibition runs until November 10 at the Pleiku Museum in Pleiku Ward. VNS

