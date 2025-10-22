Literature finds new voice in digital age

HCM CITY Hà Thanh Vân, a literature lecturer at Hùng Vương University in HCM City and a respected literature and cinema critic, has long explored the evolving landscape of storytelling. She has written academic reports and published research, including studies comparing romantic fiction in oriental countries during the medieval period.

She recently spoke about the role of literature in the digital era.

Do you agree that reading plays an important role in the lives of generations of Vietnamese growing up and maturing?

Yes, I think it does. Reading is not only a form of entertainment but also a means of forming personality and rediscovering the meaning of life. It even opens up aspiration, dreams and motivation. But now, literature’s position is clearly being challenged.

Today's society operates on principles of "fast, much, short and easy to access". People have become content consumers rather than content creators. Their tastes are guided by factors such as advertising and packaged cultural products.

We are also dominated by viral and shocking content. Meanwhile, literature requires slowness, depth, and time for reflection, and it has become a special commodity in the rapid flow of digital information.

Patience and the ability to engage deep reading over long periods are gradually fading away. Literature has lost its inherent position in modern life.

The publishing industry has developed in recent years. Is it a good sign for the literature in a nation?

We often misunderstand that a developing publishing industry means a thriving literature. On the surface, the number of books has skyrocketed with a diversity of genres. But in fact, the number of books does not reflect the depth of philosophy, aesthetics or humanity.

I think many literary works are created simply to meet market demand; their words become widespread but shallow. Among the countless love stories, online novels and essays, it is difficult to find truly philosophical and aesthetic creations.

Therefore, it is necessary to clearly distinguish between the publishing industry and literature, because true values only exist when there is a persistent undercurrent of human thought and artistic creation.

Do you hope for a literary rebirth from the younger generation of writers?

Literary books have remarkable endurance, even if they are absent from the noisy market or overwhelmed by other forms of entertainment. Literature still exists thanks to patient and knowledgeable readers.

I read many books by young writers and find that boldness and experimentation bring new energy. However, a true rebirth is difficult because readers are changing, and new elements in literature often stop at form.

If we pursue quantity, any so-called rebirth is just an illusion. I believe literature does not die; it hides and waits for brave writers and patient readers.

Social networks create a "short-term culture" that makes people consume and forget quickly, losing the ability to engage in deep thinking. But they also open up new art forms such as visual poetry, graphic novels, virtual reality and augmented reality hybrid stories, audiobooks and short videos that inspire reading.

This proves that literature is not destroyed but adapting other ways to survive. The question is how we sow the seeds. If we know how to sow them at the right time and in the right place, "short-term culture" can become a springboard for long-term thinking.

Literature used to nurture dreams and ideals for young people. Can fanfiction and the metaverse replace literature in the digital era? In your opinion, is there anything technology can never reach?

Technology can be fascinating with its speed and reach, but the core of literature is its ability to awaken conscience, nurture human depth and inspire reflection. That is an untouchable area.

In Japan since the 1980s, manga and light novels have become the spiritual companions of many readers. However, Doraemon or Naruto not only entertain but also teach young people lessons about friendship, faith and ideals. Meanwhile, writer Haruki Murakami remains the idol of many readers with numerous best-selling works.

In South Korea, webtoons have become hugely popular, attracting millions of readers and being adapted into films, creating a multi-layered cultural life cycle where stories are closely linked to images, music, and fashion. However, when female writer Han Kang won the Nobel Prize for Literature, a new wave of reading culture exploded in South Korea, becoming a spiritual boost for writers in South Korea and across Asia as the whole.

There’s a paradox that today’s youth have many channels to express their emotions, but they seem to be extremely lonely. Can you explain why?

Young people today can livestream, write status updates and post stories on social networks. They can make video blogs or even create virtual versions of themselves on online platforms.

But the more they express themselves, the more they lack deep relationships. Connections based on instant pleasure are often superficial and fleeting, so loneliness is inevitable. I think they need to experience loneliness to truly grow up.

What are the major risks to Vietnamese culture and arts today?

There are several risks. Commercialisation can easily turn creative work into an “instant noodle” product, stripping it of depth of thought.

Popular culture creates wide access but also makes the public impatient with serious creativity. The most persistent risk is a lack of engagement or silence on global issues.

These factors intertwine, reinforce one another and create a cycle of confinement that makes it difficult for arts and culture to break through, thereby losing the opportunity to raise a strong and distinct voice in the era of globalisation. VNS