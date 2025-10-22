HCM City honours outstanding literary, art works

HCM CITY Many outstanding literary and arts works from HCM City over the past 50 years have been introduced to residents and visitors during the programme titled "HCM City Literature and Arts Days" held across the city.

The programme highlights some of the all-time favourite songs beloved by local audiences, such as Mùa Xuân Trên Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh (Spring in HCM City) by Xuân Hồng, Tiếng Hát Từ Thành Phố Mang Tên Người (The City Named after President Hồ Chí Minh) by Cao Việt Bách, and Thành Phố Trẻ (Dynamic City) by Trần Tiến, performed by Tạ Minh Tâm, Thanh Ngọc and the MTV band.

The event also presents the city’s excellent theatrical works, including drama plays Đồng Chí (Comrades) staged by the Small Theatre, and Đức Thượng Công Tả Quân Lê Văn Duyệt - Người Mang 9 Án Tử (Field Marshal Lê Văn Duyệt - Nine Death Sentences) by IDECAF Stage.

Đồng Chí revolves around three soldiers who dedicate their youth to the struggle for the country’s independence and freedom, and their lives in the post-war era.

Meanwhile, the other play depicts the life of Field Marshal Duyệt, who was the Governor of Gia Định Citadel (later Sài Gòn and now HCM City) under the Nguyễn dynasty in the 19th century.

The outstanding cải lương (reformed opera) plays Người Ven Đô (Suburban Residents) and Tiếng Trống Mê Linh (The Sounds of Mê Linh Drum) are performed during the event.

Người Ven Đô, first played in 1976, portrays soldiers and people living in Củ Chi guerrilla warfare tunnels in Củ Chi District in the 1960s, while Tiếng Trống Mê Linh, first performed in 1977 features two sisters Trưng Trắc and Trưng Nhị, who led the nation’s first resistance movement against Chinese domination in the first century.

The programme also includes music and poem reading shows and performances of tài tử music and vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes), two genres of traditional theatre that originated in southern Việt Nam 100 years ago.

Trần Thị Diệu Thúy, vice chairwoman of the city People’s Committee (Administration), said the HCM City Literature and Arts Days aims to celebrate the achievements and creativity in literature and arts over the past 50 years.

Thúy said each literary work, play, movie or painting carried a creative and contemporary spirit, reflecting the city's bravery, gratitude and aspiration for development.

She added that the programme also honoured generations of writers, artists and art lovers and encouraged them to contribute more to the development of the cultural industry, making HCM City a creative cultural centre of the region.

The programme took place at the Youth Cultural House in Sài Gòn Ward, the Bình Dương Cultural Centre in Phú Hòa Ward, Vũng Tàu Ward, Côn Đảo Special Zone, and at cultural centres and schools across the city. VNS