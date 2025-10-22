Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

HCM City honours outstanding literary, art works

October 22, 2025 - 21:25
Many outstanding literary and art works of HCM City over the past 50 years have been introduced to residents and visitors during the programme HCM City Literature and Arts Days held across the city.
POPULAR SONG: People’s Artist Tạ Minh Tâm performs Tiếng Hát Từ Thành Phố Mang Tên Người (The City Named after President Hồ Chí Minh) by Cao Việt Bách during the HCM City Literature and Arts Days at the Youth Culture House. VNA/VNS Photo by Thu Hương

HCM CITY Many outstanding literary and arts works from HCM City over the past 50 years have been introduced to residents and visitors during the programme titled "HCM City Literature and Arts Days" held across the city.

The programme highlights some of the all-time favourite songs beloved by local audiences, such as Mùa Xuân Trên Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh (Spring in HCM City) by Xuân Hồng, Tiếng Hát Từ Thành Phố Mang Tên Người (The City Named after President Hồ Chí Minh) by Cao Việt Bách, and Thành Phố Trẻ (Dynamic City) by Trần Tiến, performed by Tạ Minh Tâm, Thanh Ngọc and the MTV band.

The event also presents the city’s excellent theatrical works, including drama plays Đồng Chí (Comrades) staged by the Small Theatre, and Đức Thượng Công Tả Quân Lê Văn Duyệt - Người Mang 9 Án Tử (Field Marshal Lê Văn Duyệt - Nine Death Sentences) by IDECAF Stage.

Đồng Chí revolves around three soldiers who dedicate their youth to the struggle for the country’s independence and freedom, and their lives in the post-war era.

Meanwhile, the other play depicts the life of Field Marshal Duyệt, who was the Governor of Gia Định Citadel (later Sài Gòn and now HCM City) under the Nguyễn dynasty in the 19th century.

The outstanding cải lương (reformed opera) plays Người Ven Đô (Suburban Residents) and Tiếng Trống Mê Linh (The Sounds of Mê Linh Drum) are performed during the event.

Người Ven Đô, first played in 1976, portrays soldiers and people living in Củ Chi guerrilla warfare tunnels in Củ Chi District in the 1960s, while Tiếng Trống Mê Linh, first performed in 1977 features two sisters Trưng Trắc and Trưng Nhị, who led the nation’s first resistance movement against Chinese domination in the first century.

TRADITIONAL MUSIC: A performance of tài tử music at the Youth Cultural House. VNA/VNS Photo by Thu Hương

The programme also includes music and poem reading shows and performances of tài tử music and vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes), two genres of traditional theatre that originated in southern Việt Nam 100 years ago.

Trần Thị Diệu Thúy, vice chairwoman of the city People’s Committee (Administration), said the HCM City Literature and Arts Days aims to celebrate the achievements and creativity in literature and arts over the past 50 years.

Thúy said each literary work, play, movie or painting carried a creative and contemporary spirit, reflecting the city's bravery, gratitude and aspiration for development.

She added that the programme also honoured generations of writers, artists and art lovers and encouraged them to contribute more to the development of the cultural industry, making HCM City a creative cultural centre of the region.

The programme took place at the Youth Cultural House in Sài Gòn Ward, the Bình Dương Cultural Centre in Phú Hòa Ward, Vũng Tàu Ward, Côn Đảo Special Zone, and at cultural centres and schools across the city. VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Việt Nam promotes itself as friendly destination for Chinese tourists

China remains Việt Nam's top outbound tourist market, with over 5.8 million visitors annually, accounting for around 30  per cent of international arrivals to Việt Nam. In 2024, nearly 3.74 million Chinese tourists visited Việt Nam, recovering over 64  per cent of pre-COVID levels, with nearly 3.9 million arrivals in the first nine months of this year.
Life & Style

Winter flavours of Hà Nội captivate travellers

As the cold season settles over the capital, more visitors are being drawn to Hà Nội’s winter charm — from the delicate scent of white daisies drifting through the streets to the inviting warmth of local dishes that tell stories of tradition, comfort and love.
Life & Style

Party General Secretary attends special concert in Finland

For more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Việt Nam and Finland have jointly written a very special cooperation story – from a development assistance supplier and recipient into equal partners together working towards a green and innovative future.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom