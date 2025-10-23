Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Tuning in to new sonic horizons with German artist

October 23, 2025 - 09:43
A workshop on sound with German Felix Ermacora will take place from October 24 to 26. Photo goethe.de

HÀ NỘI — Local artists will be in tune with German sound artist Felix Ermacora at a workshop on sound in Hà Nội from October 24 to 26.

Ermacora is a German artist working with sound, installation and audiovisual performance. His practice blends electronic sound, sculptural forms and performative elements to explore acoustic perception, ecological awareness and spatial experience.

As a postgraduate student chosen by Professor Carsten Nicolai at Dresden University of Fine Arts, he develops multichannel works and immersive environments that translate complex natural and social processes into sensorial experience.

Often realised in collaboration, including with his life partner Deborah Geppert, his works such as Lechuga Mundial – or how not to strangle a dolphin, Bioremediation and The Conference of Animals address ecological themes through intermedia approaches.

Under Ermacora’s guidance, the programme combines theory and practice, encouraging participants to directly engage with the surrounding sonic environment and experiment with digital tools.

The three-day workshop will explore the concept of sound as material, share personal listening experiences and teach basic field recording and sound synthesis techniques. Participants will have the chance to develop their individual or group ideas, compose and set up live technical arrangements.

The workshop will conclude with a collective presentation or listening session where participants activate and share their sonic practices. It is open to artists and practitioners interested in sound, regardless of prior knowledge or experience in sound art or experimental music.

This event is part of the collaborative artist residency programme between the Goethe Institute and the Cultural Foundation of the Free State of Saxony. — VNS

