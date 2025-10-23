Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Co-operation to promote Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng ecotourism

October 23, 2025 - 09:58
The renowned travel magazine Travel and Leisure has recently named six caves in Quảng Bình among Việt Nam’s must-visit destinations: Sơn Đoòng, Én, Phong Nha, Thiên Đường, the Tú Làn cave system and Va. Each cave showcases distinctive geological formations and offers an unforgettable exploration experience.

 

Tourists explore Va Cave in Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park. — Photo nhandan.vn

QUẢNG TRỊ — United Overseas Bank (UOB) Việt Nam, in partnership with Oxalis Adventure and under the auspices of the Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park Management Board, has announced a strategic collaboration to promote the 'Kingdom of Caves – Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park' and strengthen eco-tourism in Việt Nam. The initiative targets UOB customers across five ASEAN countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Việt Nam.

Under the partnership, UOB cardholders in these countries will enjoy special discounts when booking Oxalis tours in Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng, offering travellers a rare chance to experience one of the world’s most spectacular UNESCO-recognised natural sites while promoting sustainable and responsible tourism.

The collaboration comes as adventure tourism across the Asia-Pacific region continues to rebound. According to the World Adventure Travel Association, visitor numbers in 2023 nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, with hiking and trekking among the most popular pursuits. Southeast Asia, including Việt Nam, has been ranked among the world’s leading destinations for adventure travel.

The UK travel magazine Wanderlust has hailed Việt Nam as a paradise for cave exploration, particularly highlighting Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park, home to hundreds of magnificent caves and a rich ecosystem with 154 species of mammals and 314 species of birds. Several new species discovered in 2024 further underline the park’s exceptional biodiversity.

Recently, Travel and Leisure magazine named six caves in Quảng Bình among Việt Nam’s must-visit attractions: Sơn Đoòng, Én Cave, Phong Nha Cave, Thiên Đường Cave, the Tú Làn cave system and Va Cave. Each offers unique geological formations and a thrilling experience for explorers.

According to the Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park Management Board, the park welcomed more than 836,900 visitors in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting robust tourism growth. Domestic arrivals reached over 688,000, up 2 per cent year-on-year, while international visitors totalled more than 148,000, an 18 per cent increase signalling a strong recovery in the sector. — VNS

