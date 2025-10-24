Party chief suggests professional exchanges between Vietnamese, Bulgarian museums

SOFIA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, visited Bulgaria’s National History Museum on Thursday (local time).

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his spouse also joined the tour.

The museum, a landmark cultural institution, preserves and showcases Bulgaria’s historical values, traditions, and national identity spanning thousands of years.

General Secretary Lâm praised Bulgaria for its rich cultural legacy, resilient spirit, and vibrant identity. He noted that the museum not only preserves the past but also inspires future generations, nurturing patriotism, determination, and aspirations for development among the Bulgarian people.

The Party leader expressed admiration for Bulgaria’s extensive efforts in preserving and promoting its cultural values. He said Việt Nam has always regarded culture as the spiritual foundation of society and a key internal strength that ensures the country’s sustainable development.

Việt Nam's museum system is continuously being upgraded and modernised, aiming to combine preservation, education, and international exchange, he said.

General Secretary Lâm expressed hope that, in the future, the Bulgarian museum and Việt Nam's national museums will engage in professional exchanges, joint research, and collaborative exhibitions. He said such initiatives would foster mutual understanding and strengthen the friendship between the two peoples and their Asian and European cultures.

Mutual understanding and respect for each other’s history and culture will provide a solid foundation for the growing friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Bulgaria, he noted.

After visiting the museum, General Secretary Lâm and his spouse joined Bulgarian President Radev and his spouse to attend a special art performance featuring Bulgarian and Vietnamese artists.

Later that evening, President Radev and his spouse hosted a banquet for the Party chief and his encourage. — VNA/VNS