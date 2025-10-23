Exhibition ‘Intersection of Mastery’ celebrates creativity and craftsmanship

HÀ NỘI — A celebration of skill and imagination has opened at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, inviting visitors to discover the artistry behind two decades of Tam Sơn’s luxury design.

Set within the historic grounds, Intersection of Mastery & The Journey of Discovering Inspiration offers a layered experience reflecting on Tam Sơn’s evolving dialogue with heritage, artistry and contemporary aesthetics. More than a retrospective, the exhibition serves as a cultural conversation that honours craftsmanship, celebrates collaboration and explores the changing face of modern life.

Jointly organised by Tam Sơn and the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, the exhibition spans two floors of a former museum building. It unfolds across six distinct chambers, each conceived as a chapter in Tam Sơn’s ongoing story. Through archival materials, behind-the-scenes insights and contemporary artworks, the exhibition offers a nuanced exploration of savoir-faire, innovation and the subtle gestures that define artisanal excellence.

The journey begins at the entrance, where 20 curated magazine covers trace Tam Sơn’s long-standing relationship with Vietnamese fashion media. These covers serve as cultural artefacts, capturing the intersection of global luxury and local creativity and reflecting the brand’s role in shaping the visual language of Vietnamese fashion over the past 20 years.

From there, visitors enter the Hall of Intersections, a space that revisits Tam Sơn’s stylistic evolution and its role as a cultural connector. Here, artworks created in collaboration between international brands and Vietnamese artists are presented, highlighting the brand’s position not merely as a distributor but as a facilitator of dialogue between global aesthetics and local sensibilities.

Ascending to the upper floor, the exhibition deepens its focus on the material and intangible dimensions of craftsmanship. The Room of Legacy, Room of Masterpieces, Room of Craftsmanship and Room of Symphony guide visitors through a progression – from iconic objects to the invisible processes and human touch behind them. These rooms showcase items brought to Việt Nam by Tam Sơn, representing excellence in design and execution from brands such as Hermès, Patek Philippe, Loewe and Lalique. The emphasis, however, lies not only in the objects themselves but in the mastery that sustains them – the artisans, designers and makers whose skills are often hidden yet essential.

The Room of Symphony offers a multisensory experience, using sound and light to evoke the rhythm and tactility of making. By removing visual distractions, the space encourages visitors to engage with the essence of craftsmanship – the feel of materials, the cadence of creation and the quiet knowledge passed through generations.

The final chamber, Room of Dreams, shifts the focus to the future. Here, contemporary artists including Phạm Minh Hiếu, Nguyễn Đức Phương, Nguyễn Hoàng Giang, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu and Fustic.Studio present immersive works that explore memory, imagination and the subconscious. Their contributions reflect a younger generation’s interpretation of tradition and innovation, offering a speculative lens on what lies ahead for Vietnamese creativity.

Participating brands are not merely represented through products but through their collaborations with local artists and curators. These partnerships underscore Tam Sơn’s commitment to fostering a shared creative energy that transcends commerce, positioning the brand as both a cultural interlocutor and a supporter of Việt Nam’s artistic community.

At its core, Intersection of Mastery is a meditation on time, process and the enduring value of craft. It invites the public not just to observe but to engage – to consider how objects carry stories, how tradition informs innovation and how creativity can be both personal and collective. In doing so, the exhibition offers a thoughtful reflection on the role of design and artistry in shaping contemporary Vietnamese identity.

The exhibition is open to the public until November 2 at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long – entrance at 28A Điện Biên Phủ Street.

Established in 2005, Tam Sơn serves as a bridge between the elite class in Việt Nam and global luxury brands, celebrating creativity and values deeply rooted in craftsmanship. — VNS