World renowned violinist Joshua Bell to enchant Hà Nội audience in Fantastique!

HÀ NỘI — Legendary violinist Joshua Bell will bring his tour of Asia to a rousing finale in Hà Nội this October, performing in a concert of mystery and brilliance that promises to strike a chord with classical music lovers.

The acclaimed musician will join fellow artists and the Sun Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Music Director Olivier Ochanine for the Fantastique! concert on October 31 at the world-class Hồ Gươm Opera.

Inspired by the enchanting, mysterious melodies of two French Romantic composers, Hector Berlioz and Camille Saint-Saëns, the concert promises to be an irresistible treat for fans of classical music and Bell’s mesmerising violin sound in his Hà Nội debut.

Fantastique! will invite audiences into the surreal world of Berlioz, where love, dreams and obsession intertwine in the masterpiece Symphonie Fantastique. Before that, listeners will be swept up by the romantic and fiery beauty of Saint-Saëns’ violin concerto, brought to life through Bell’s dazzling virtuosity.

It will be a captivating journey through three vivid sound worlds — from an electrifying march to a passionate concerto and a feverish symphony that defined 19th-century Romanticism.

In an evening of colour and emotion, where reality and fantasy merge through music, the audience will be treated to Berlioz’s Hungarian March from The Damnation of Faust, Op. 24.

Inspired by the traditional Rákóczi March, this exhilarating piece bursts with rhythm and vitality. What began as a brief scene in Berlioz’s dramatic legend evolved into one of his most brilliant orchestral masterpieces, radiating energy, grandeur and brilliance.

Next comes Saint-Saëns’s Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Op. 61, originally dedicated to the legendary Pablo de Sarasate. The work unfolds like a musical drama — passionate, tender and sparkling with the rhythm and fire of Spanish dance, echoing the spirit of its dedicatee.

To conclude, the Sun Symphony Orchestra will delve into Berlioz’s mesmerising Symphonie Fantastique, a work of wild imagination and emotional extremes.

Composed in 1830, it tells the story of an artist consumed by obsessive love and hallucination, his beloved’s theme transforming through five movements – from dreamy passion to nightmarish delirium. A hauntingly perfect symphony to close a Halloween night filled with mystery and wonder.

Bell is a Grammy Award-winning American violinist known for his technical mastery and versatility, with a career spanning almost four decades. Renowned for his expressive and energetic performances, he has captivated audiences worldwide with leading orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Germany’s NDR Elbphilharmonie and the London Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to performing with major orchestras globally, Bell serves as Music Director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and is an acclaimed soloist, recitalist and chamber musician.

He performs on the 1713 Huberman Stradivarius violin and has received numerous accolades, including the 2007 Avery Fisher Prize and an honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2025. He has also been honoured as an Indiana Living Legend in his hometown.

Bell remains committed to bringing classical music closer to the public, notably through his recent appearance in the YouTube TED Talk video 300 Years of Classical Music in 18 Minutes. — VNS