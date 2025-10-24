Hà Nội charms with city thrills and quiet escapes

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội captivates at every turn, offering a mix of bustling urban life and serene escapes for all tastes. Wander the Old Quarter, where ancient houses, pagodas and temples blend seamlessly with modern skyscrapers, or stroll along vibrant sidewalks, sampling street food and enjoying traditional arts. For those seeking calm, the surrounding suburbs offer nine tranquil destinations to unwind away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Trầm Mountain

Trầm Mountain, in Chương Mỹ Commune just 25km from Hà Nội’s city centre, is ideal for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Rising over 800m, it may not rival other grand ranges, but its rugged, raw beauty draws visitors in. Undulating rocky peaks, each with its own shape, create a stunning and memorable landscape, offering both challenge and serenity. Its wild, untouched scenery provides a peaceful retreat just a short distance from the city.

Trầm Mountain’s charm changes with the seasons, but the best times to visit are autumn from September to November and spring from February to April. During these months, the weather is cool and pleasant with minimal rainfall, perfect for hiking, camping and immersing yourself in nature.

Bát Tràng Village

Just 14km from the city centre, Bát Tràng Village is perfect for a family camping trip or anyone interested in Việt Nam’s ancient pottery craft. It offers a peaceful escape from the city while providing a unique opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage of traditional ceramics. Whether you want to relax in nature or immerse yourself in local craftsmanship, this village has something for everyone.

In Bát Tràng, visitors will have the opportunity to create unique ceramic products with the careful guidance of artisans, while visiting and shopping in the ceramic market is also an interesting experience.

Meanwhile, a tray of Bát Tràng’s special traditional dishes would please everyone due to its rich nutrition, aromatic flavour and great taste, as well as its rich culture and community-inherited customs.

Đường Lâm Village

Driving 40km west of Hà Nội, visitors will reach Đường Lâm, the hometown of kings Ngô Quyền and Phùng Hưng, giving it the name the land of two kings.

Through centuries of ups and downs, the village still retains the basic features of a Northern village, from the architecture of houses, village gates, pagodas, shrines and brothels to long-standing customs and traditional dishes.

Đường Lâm is not just a historical site but a living testament to Việt Nam's cultural heritage and national traditions. Recognised as the first ancient village in the country to be designated a National Historical and Cultural Relic, it holds immense value in preserving and promoting the country’s rich cultural legacy.

It is a place where history and culture are not just seen but deeply felt in every corner, along with the peaceful and quiet village scene, helping visitors forget the fatigue and noise of the city.

Ba Vì National Park

Located about 60km west of Hà Nội, Ba Vì National Park is one of Việt Nam’s most breathtaking natural wonders. Spanning over 10,800ha, this secluded limestone mountain area borders two communes, Lương Sơn and Hoà Bình city of Hòa Bình Province.

Ba Vì draws visitors with its rich diversity of ecosystems, cool mountain air and a mystical atmosphere created by a backdrop of clouds, jungles and tropical rainforests.

In winter, Ba Vì becomes an unmissable destination for outdoor enthusiasts and families seeking a cosy getaway. The cool, crisp air and scenic surroundings create the perfect setting for a picnic or barbecue. Visitors can light a campfire, showcase their cooking skills and enjoy delicious grilled dishes with friends and loved ones, all while surrounded by the enchanting forest atmosphere.

Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism

The village, 40km from Hà Nội city centre, is a place where national peoples join State agencies and experts in preserving and introducing their communities’ cultural values to visitors.

Located in the Đồng Mô tourism area in Sơn Tây Town, the village is described as a 'common home' of the 54 ethnic groups across the nation. It has a total area of 1,544ha with seven functional zones. Among them, the zone for ethnic minority villages is considered the heart of the culture-tourism village.

The culture of different groups has been demonstrated through not only their traditional houses or places of worship but also the daily activities and festivals held by ethnic minorities in the village.

This November, it will host the Vietnam Offroad Cup on November 1-2 and Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week from November 18 to 23.

Sơn Tây Ancient Citadel

The 200-year-old citadel, covering a total area of 16ha, not only bears historic value but also attracts increasing attention for its unique architecture. Tourists can see the remains of the once-famous military rampart while enjoying the peace and quiet.

Once serving as one of the four fortified townships guarding the ancient capital Thăng Long—modern-day Hà Nội—Sơn Tây held great strategic and military significance while preserving a deep and enduring cultural legacy.

The site contains many vestiges reflecting the Vietnamese people's indomitable struggle, loyalty and resilience in fights against foreign invaders.

The citadel was also the venue for many major events, such as the meeting of the provisional government council of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam that aimed to decide the first important issues of the nine-year-long resistance war.

Hương Pagoda

Hương (Perfume) Pagoda is one of the most famous spiritual tourist destinations in the North, associated with many poems and legends. It is known as a "sacred land" with beautiful natural landscapes and unique temple architecture.

With its serene atmosphere and fragrant lotus ponds, Hương Pagoda offers visitors a peaceful and relaxing weekend getaway. The surrounding area also features many fascinating sites such as Thiên Trù Pagoda and Hương Tích Cave, ensuring a complete and meaningful journey of discovery.

Held annually at the Hương Sơn relic site in Mỹ Đức Commune, the Hương Pagoda Festival is a major Buddhist pilgrimage in Việt Nam. Taking place from the sixth day of the first lunar month to the fourth day of the fourth lunar month, the festival harmoniously combines spiritual devotion with cultural tradition, attracting thousands of pilgrims and visitors who come to worship, visit pagodas and caves and participate in age-old rituals.

Cổ Loa Citadel

Cổ Loa Citadel is an important fortified settlement and archaeological site located in Đông Anh area, about 17km north of central Hà Nội, on the upper plain of the Red River.

Cổ Loa is an ancient citadel closely associated with the legend of King An Dương Vương building the fortress and the tragic love story of Mỵ Châu and Trọng Thủy.

The Cổ Loa relic site not only boasts a poetic natural landscape of mountains and forests but also preserves many of the nation’s valuable historical and cultural heritages.

Notable relics including the Cổ Loa Communal House, Ngọc Well and Thượng Temple are among the highlights of the site, providing visitors with a deeper understanding of Vietnam’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

Hàm Lợn Mountain

In recent years, Hàm Lợn Mountain, 40km north of central Hà Nội, has become one of the most popular tourist destinations near Hà Nội.

With its majestic scenery and challenging terrain, it is an ideal spot for those who love adventure and enjoy conquering mountain peaks.

The nearby Suối Bàu Lake area is also perfect for couples or groups of friends to camp, host BBQ parties, sing and gather around campfires, creating a fun, warm and memorable getaway just outside the city. — VNS