Hà Nội to introduce typical, new-designed products through Giftshow 2025

HÀ NỘI The Hà Nội Giftshow 2025 will take place from October 9-12 at the National Exhibition Palace for Architecture and Construction Planning in the capital.

The annual international fair, which focused on export-oriented handicrafts, is expected to attract strong interest from both local residents and international visitors.

The event will display a wide range of handicraft products -- including lacquerware, ceramics, rattan and bamboo wickerwork, embroidery, silk products -- from Hà Nội, provinces and cities across the country, as well as from some neighbouring countries.

The fair brings together businesses and traditional craft villages to promote brands and connect domestic and foreign markets.

It will also feature newly designed products and live demonstrations of traditional handicraft techniques..

This year's edition will include up to 500 booths and functional areas showcasing products, a food court, and art demonstrations.

With an export-oriented focus, the fair will invite, welcome and support importers, international guests and domestic trade visitors.

It will also facilitate business networking, negotiations and export contracts between enterprises and partners, both in person and online, while guiding handicraft producers to engage with e-commerce platforms.

The fair, which is expected to attract from 10,000 to 12,000 visitors, will serve as a bridge connecting and promoting businesses and handicraft producers in Hà Nội and across the country.

The fair also offers rural industrial establishments a chance to share experiences in management, production organisation and strategies for building and developing handicraft brands in key export markets.

With the participation of international trade promotion organisations, embassies, Vietnamese trade offices abroad, and domestic associations and industries, the Hà Nội Giftshow 2025 is expected to become a major trade promotion event. It aims to enhance the value of handicraft products, while promoting Vietnamese culture and traditional craft villages to the world.

The organising committee will also present awards to winners of the Hà Nội Handicraft Product Design Contest 2025, launched two months ago to encourage the creation of innovative and distinctive products for both domestic and international markets. VNS