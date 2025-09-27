Thai Consulate-General brings authentic cuisine to HCM City

HCM CITY — The Royal Thai Consulate-General in HCM City, in cooperation with the Thai Trade Centre and the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam, has been hosting a Thai Cooking Class from 26 to 28 September 2025.

The event is promoting Thai gastronomy and cultural exchange through hands-on culinary experiences.

The highlight of the programme was a special session on 27 September led by Assist. Prof. Torroong Jarungidanan, a leading Thai culinary expert, cookbook author and founder of several renowned Thai restaurants in Thailand.

Known for his expertise in traditional Thai cuisine, he guided participants in preparing authentic dishes such as Somtam (papaya salad), pan-seared chicken, and sticky rice.

The cooking class has attracted the participation of students from Saigontourist Hospitality College and Hoa Sen University.

In particular, 15 students from Saigontourist directly experienced Thai culture and cuisine by preparing traditional dishes under the chef’s guidance.

Divided into small groups, they recreated the unique flavours of Thailand in an engaging and interactive setting.

Many students expressed their excitement at being able to learn directly from a Thai culinary master.

Students taking part in the programme said the class was a rare opportunity to discover the secrets of Thai cuisine. Many noted that preparing dishes themselves under the guidance of a culinary master gave them a new perspective on cooking and greater confidence in their skills. Others highlighted that the activity was not only about learning recipes but also about understanding cultural values, with Thai cuisine placing great emphasis on balance and harmony in taste.

According to the organisers, the programme is not only showcasing Thai culinary traditions but also strengthening cultural ties between Thailand and Việt Nam, while offering young participants practical experience and a deeper appreciation of regional gastronomy. – VNS