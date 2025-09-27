Top tourism businesses and brands honoured with awards

HÀ NỘI — Successful and outstanding businesses and organisations in the tourism sector were honoured at the Việt Nam Tourism Awards 2025 held on September 27 in Hà Nội.

This year, organisers delivered awards in 11 categories with 18 titles to 113 winners in the fields of travel, accommodation, transportation, restaurants, spas, training, communications, fully reflecting the diverse and comprehensive development of the national tourism industry.

The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism and Văn Hóa (Culture) Newspapers co-organised the 20th event, which was held every five years, at the VinPalace Cổ Loa Convention Centre in Đông Anh area.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong said the awards were not only to honour businesses but also to encourage them to improve service quality, diversify products and further professionalise tourism activities.

“Through the awards, we build national, local and business tourism brands, contributing to making tourism a key economic sector of the country,” he said.

He was confident that under the leadership of the Party, drastic direction of the Government, as well as joint efforts from ministries, localities, and enterprises, the tourism sector would continue its robust momentum, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a welcoming, attractive destination in the region and the world.

This year, many familiar names and strong brands continued to affirm their leading positions.

Flamingo Redtours received a “double” award – Top 10 International Travel Companies and Top 10 Best Domestic Travel Companies.

General Director of Flamingo Redtours Nguyễn Công Hoan said the award came from a whole process of formation, development and conquest of the enterprise. It was also the trust and support as well as the expectations of customers and partners over the past time.

After receiving the title “Best International Tour Operator in Việt Nam 2025" CEO Phạm Hà of Luxury Travel Company said the honour was an affirmation of the company's strategy of developing personalised services associated with culture and sustainable development.

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hà Nội, Ana Mandara Cam Ranh and Hotel de L'Opera Hanoi were among the best five-star hotels and best green hotels with businesses associated with environmental and community protection.

Thái Hải Reserve Area of Ecological Houses-on-Stilts Village in Thái Nguyên Province won the best community-based tourism village and best restaurant awards.

Lê Thị Nga, the village’s deputy head, said the recognition was both a pride and a driving force for the Tày ethnic community to continue preserving cultural traditions and sharing their identity with visitors from far and wide.

Meanwhile, community tourism spots in Sin Suối Hồ Village (Lai Châu), Mông Pả Vi Hạ Village (Hà Giang), Thanh Hà Pottery Village (Quảng Nam) were honoured as models for the trend of developing green and sustainable tourism.

Notably, in the “Media agencies with positive contributions to the tourism industry” category which was organised for the first time, the Centre for Digital Content and Communications (Vietnam News Agency) was one of four winning units, along with the Culture Department - News Department of Việt Nam Television, Culture Newspaper and Vĩnh Long Radio, Television and Newspaper.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính said that the Party and State identified tourism as an economic spearhead, which ensures livelihoods for millions of people, bolsters cultural exchange, while building friendship and popularising Việt Nam as a hospitable and distinctive nation.

Over the recent years, the country had achieved international acclaim, including recognition as the “World's Leading Heritage Destination” and “Asia’s Best Culinary Destination.”

Welcoming tens of millions of foreign visitors each year, Việt Nam had firmly positioned its national tourism brand on the global map, he said.

Chính added that the Awards was to honour the tourism brand ambassadors of Việt Nam, calling on the tourism sector to promote innovation, strengthen digital transformation, and build a smart tourism ecosystem to enhance visitors’ experience.

Priority should be given to developing green and community-based tourism in combination with night-time and circular economy models, alongside creating distinctive, high-quality products that showcase Việt Nam as a safe and welcoming destination.

These efforts aim to achieve the targets of 25 million international visitors, 150 million domestic travellers, and total tourism revenue exceeding VNĐ1 quadrillion by 2025. VNS

The ASEAN Secretariat has ranked Việt Nam as the country with the fastest tourism recovery in the region, reaching 98 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. According to the latest report from the United Nations Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism), Việt Nam recorded a 21 per cent growth rate in the first six months of 2025, one of the highest in the world. In the first eight months of the year, the country welcomed nearly 14 million international visitors and 106 million domestic travellers, generating an estimated VNĐ707 trillion in tourism revenue. Việt Nam has also continued to climb in the World Economic Forum’s Global Tourism Competitiveness Report.



