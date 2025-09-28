An edible work of art

Discover the enchanting world of Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dương, a digital creator who transforms traditional Mid-Autumn cake ingredients into stunning edible miniatures. From rustic rural stores to iconic Vietnamese landmarks, her intricate sculptures preserve cultural heritage while bringing sweet nostalgia to life. Follow her creative journey as she blends art, tradition, and innovation, sharing joy and memories through every delicious detail.
The event is held by the Centre National Interprofessionnel de l'Économie Laitière (CNIEL), with the support of the European Union, as part of a series of activities promoting French cuisine in Việt Nam.
Originating in Thạch Xá village more than three decades ago, the bamboo dragonfly was once just a simple toy for children. Today, it has become a cultural symbol that connects generations and keeps Vietnamese tradition alive.
Da Dad Doll by Bùi Thịnh Đa from HCM City brings ball-jointed dolls to life with the identity of Việt Nam. More than just dolls, they are soulful creations crafted with love and the hands of a dedicated artist.
As Vietnamese fashion takes bold strides onto the international stage, a new generation of designers is redefining the industry with a unique blend of cultural heritage, sustainable materials and modern aesthetics. From the runways of New York to the workshops of Hà Nội, brands like IVY moda and LA PHAM are proving that Việt Nam is no longer just a rising star but a creative force to watch.
Two architectural works revitalising deserted spaces by Vietnamese architect Mai Hưng Trung, also known as Trung Mai, have been featured at the Venice Biennale Architettura 2025, the world's largest architecture event currently taking place in Venice, Italy