Hải Âu women photographers’ club celebrates 35th anniversary

By Phương Mai

HCM CITY Hải Âu Club, the most renowned women's photography club in Việt Nam, is celebrating its 35th anniversary with an exhibition at the HCM City Women’s Cultural House, showcasing the 54 ethic groups in Việt Nam

Titled Sắc Màu Cuộc Sống Các Dân Tộc Việt Nam (Colours of Life of Ethic Groups in Việt Nam), the exhibition displays 100 photos by 25 club members, capturing the culture and everyday life of the country and its people.

The exhibition features portraits of the elderly people, youth and children from 54 ethic groups in Việt Nam, particularly images of women from ethic minorities in northern mountainous areas such as H’Mông, Hà Nhĩ, Brâu, Dao Lù Gang, and Thanh Phán.

The photographs highlight the vibrant beauty of traditional costumes, including the long black shirts and shorts of the Dao Thanh Y, and brightly coloured handloom clothes -- rich in yellows, reds and oranges worn by the Dao Lù Gang.

The exhibition also celebrates the unique cultural traits, traditional crafts, and joyful moments of daily life within these communities.

The displayed works were selected from a collection of 298 photos taken during the club’s field trips across Việt Nam. These images are also featured in the club's newly released photo book, Sắc Màu Cuộc Sống Các Dân Tộc Việt Nam.

“The club began working on the theme of ethic groups two years ago to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day, the 95th anniversary of the Việt Nam Women’s Union, and the club's 35th birthday,” Nguyễn Hồng Nga, deputy head of Hải Âu Club, said.

“The 300-page book introduces the unique culture of the 54 ethnic groups, and highlights the development of the country as it enters a new era of national rise. It helps local and international people understand more about ethnic groups in Việt Nam, and fosters greater love for the country.”

Lê Văn Minh, deputy head of the HCM City Party Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Mass Mobilisation, said the club’s members act as cultural messengers, helping people in Việt Nam in general, and HCM City in particular, to better understand and experience national solidarity through their artistic works that highlight all 54 ethnic groups.

He also praised the women photographers for showcasing the city's diverse cultural perspectives as well as those of different regions, and expressed his hope that the Hải Âu Club will continue to grow and create more art projects in the future.

Founded in October 1990, the Hải Âu Club was the first club for women photographers in Việt Nam, starting with only eight artists. It now has 25 members all affiliated with the HCM City Photography Association.

Veteran photographers such as Đào Hoa Nữ, Nguyễn Hồng Nga and Đoàn Thi Thơ -- who hold the prestigious EFIAP title awarded by the International Federation of Photographic Art for excellence in photography -- have become leading artists in the country’s photography scene and mentors to younger members.

The club has organised field trips across the country to inspire creativity. It also hosted numerous solo and group exhibitions at home and abroad, as well as released photo books.

The Hải Âu Club and its members have received many prizes at national and international competitions.

In July, the club received the third prize in Literature and Arts category at the 2025 HCM City Innovation Awards for its photobook titled Tự Hào Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh (Be Proud of HCM City). The book features 284 images of the city's historical and cultural landmarks, achievements in various sectors, and the vibrant lives of its people.

The HCM City Innovation Awards is one of the most prestigious prizes, honouring Vietnamese individuals, organisations, and businesses at home and abroad for outstanding research works, innovative solutions, products, and services that contribute to the city's development.

This year, the city gave prizes for 51 projects in seven fields of economic development, national defence and security, state management, communication, literature and art, science and technology, and creative startups.

Đoàn Hoài Trung, chairman of the HCM City Photography Association, expressed his admiration for the club’s members, and said he hoped that “the women photographers will take more quality photos to preserve the beauty of the country, spread humanitarian values, and contribute to the development of photography in Việt Nam”.

Photographer Nga said the club has received strong support from the Women’s Cultural House and the Photography Association over the past 35 years, helping its members to showcase their work to the public, and raise funds for the poor and Agent Orange victims.

The Sắc Màu Cuộc Sống Các Dân Tộc Việt Nam exhibition remains open until October 9 at 2 Nguyễn Đổng Chi, Tân Mỹ Ward. It will then be held from October 8 to 15 at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hà Nội. VNS