Folding fun as origami art springs to life

HÀ NỘI - Paper dreams are unfolding in the capital, where around 100 origami works by Vietnamese and international artists go on display.

The exhibition A Wonderful World, organised by the Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam and the Việt Nam Origami Group (VOG), offers a fun and educational experience for both children and adults.

Families can explore the art of Japanese paper-folding through works by artists such as Mitya Miller, Nicolas Terry, and Tung Ken Lam, alongside new creations from VOG unveiled especially for the exhibition.

Founded in 2005, VOG brings together Vietnamese enthusiasts who share a passion for paper folding. Through its active online forum, it became the first community of its kind in Việt Nam, gathering creators dedicated to advancing origami.

The exhibition runs until October 10 on the 4th floor, Gate C, at the Embassy of Japan, 27 Liễu Giai Street, with free admission.

Visitors are required to present identification (citizen ID or passport) for security checks. Children under 14 must be accompanied by a guardian. Parking is available for motorbikes and bicycles only. VNS