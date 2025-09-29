Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Folding fun as origami art springs to life

September 29, 2025 - 08:29
The exhibition A Wonderful World, organised by the Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam and the Việt Nam Origami Group (VOG), offers a fun and educational experience for both children and adults.
An origami work by Nguyễn Anh Nghĩa. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn

HÀ NỘI - Paper dreams are unfolding in the capital, where around 100 origami works by Vietnamese and international artists go on display.

The exhibition A Wonderful World, organised by the Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam and the Việt Nam Origami Group (VOG), offers a fun and educational experience for both children and adults.

Families can explore the art of Japanese paper-folding through works by artists such as Mitya Miller, Nicolas Terry, and Tung Ken Lam, alongside new creations from VOG unveiled especially for the exhibition.

Founded in 2005, VOG brings together Vietnamese enthusiasts who share a passion for paper folding. Through its active online forum, it became the first community of its kind in Việt Nam, gathering creators dedicated to advancing origami.

The exhibition runs until October 10 on the 4th floor, Gate C, at the Embassy of Japan, 27 Liễu Giai Street, with free admission.

Visitors are required to present identification (citizen ID or passport) for security checks. Children under 14 must be accompanied by a guardian. Parking is available for motorbikes and bicycles only. VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

An edible work of art

Discover the enchanting world of Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dương, a digital creator who transforms traditional Mid-Autumn cake ingredients into stunning edible miniatures. From rustic rural stores to iconic Vietnamese landmarks, her intricate sculptures preserve cultural heritage while bringing sweet nostalgia to life. Follow her creative journey as she blends art, tradition, and innovation, sharing joy and memories through every delicious detail.
Life & Style

Cà Mau cuisine festival promotes tourism

With over 100 booths featuring the cuisines and OCOP products of Cà Mau Province and HCM City, the 'Cà Mau Culinary Cultural Essence Festival' at Bạc Liêu Ward offered visitors unique culinary, cultural and shopping experiences.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom