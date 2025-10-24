Autumn Fair 2025 spotlights Việt Nam's national identity, brand power

HÀ NỘI — Scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 4, the Autumn Fair 2025 will be the first exposition held on a national scale, aiming to stimulate domestic consumption, expand the local market, and boost trade promotion, import – export activities, and economic integration into the world.

The fair stands out for its unique combination of trade promotion with tourism and cultural showcases, helping position Việt Nam as an attractive destination for international visitors, buyers, and investors while enhancing the country’s global image and commercial standing.

With the participation of 34 provinces and cities, thousands of businesses, cooperatives, and major corporations of Việt Nam, as well as nearly 100 foreign enterprises, the fair will feature around 3,000 booths and over 10,000 products for display and trade across five themed zones, reflecting Việt Nam's strengths in production, commerce, consumption, culture, and tourism.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân described the fair as the largest, most modern, most diverse, and highest-quality event with the most attractive and value-driven activities ever organised. Alongside trade forums, business networking conferences, and talk shows, it will also feature a vibrant series of cultural, artistic, and culinary activities, including film screenings, fashion shows, sports, gaming competitions, and traditional craft exhibitions.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong noted that the event will bring together 12 cultural industries of Việt Nam, contributing to the popularisation of national cultural values both domestically and internationally, thereby fostering creativity and attracting investment to cultural industries.

The fair is expected to welcome an average of 500,000 visitors per day, underscoring its wide appeal and regional significance.

Its success will lay the groundwork for establishing an annual four-season series of trade fairs – Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, turning Việt Nam into a dynamic hub for trade and investment promotion, along with cultural industry development on the global stage, according to the organising committee. — VNA/VNS