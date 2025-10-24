Việt Nam, South Africa issue Joint Statement

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and South Africa have issued a Joint Statement on the occasion of President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Việt Nam from October 23-24.

The Vietnam News Agency respectfully presents a translation of the Joint Statement as follows:

1. At the invitation of President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Lương Cường, President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa paid a state visit to Việt Nam from October 23-24, 2025.

2. During the visit, the South African President held talks with President Lương Cường and paid courtesy calls on Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

3. In an atmosphere of warmth and friendship, President Lương Cường and President Cyril Ramaphosa highly valued the traditional friendship and historical ties between Việt Nam and South Africa. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993 and the Partnership for Cooperation and Development in 2004.

4. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening political trust and expanding the scope and level of cooperation in a comprehensive, practical, and effective manner across all areas. They agreed on the direction of elevating the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, with the goal of completing the necessary procedures for the upgrading in 2025.

5. Building on the solid foundation of bilateral relations, both sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges of visits at high and all other levels. The two leaders commended the diverse cooperation mechanisms between the two countries and committed to strengthening bilateral dialogue through frameworks such as the Việt Nam–South Africa Inter-Governmental Partnership Forum, Political Consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, the Joint Trade Committee, and the Defence Dialogue.

6. The two leaders reaffirmed that economic cooperation remains a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. Both sides agreed to promote cooperation in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, national defence, security, law and justice, two-way trade and investment, science and technology, digital transformation, agriculture, environment, climate change response, biodiversity conservation, wildlife protection, business, mining, education and training, culture, and tourism. The two countries will also leverage their respective roles as gateways to their regions through the network of ASEAN Free Trade Agreements and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as other regional trade agreements.

7. Building on the progress and outcomes achieved at the 6th Session of the Việt Nam–South Africa Inter-Governmental Partnership Forum in December 2024, and to further expand and deepen cooperation potential, the two leaders welcomed Việt Nam’s plan to host the 7th Session in 2026. This will serve as an important mechanism to further strengthen strategic dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

8. The two leaders appreciated the outcomes of the Việt Nam–South Africa Economic Forum, held during the visit with the participation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, senior leaders, leaders of ministries and agencies, and the business communities of both countries. The forum provided an opportunity for enterprises from both sides to explore cooperation and harness the advantages of Việt Nam’s and South Africa’s positions as regional gateways.

9. Both sides noted similarities in their worldviews and expressed support for greater voice and role of the Global South countries in international relations. The two leaders reaffirmed their national commitment to multilateralism, full respect for the United Nations (UN) Charter and international law, promotion of fair and effective reforms of the global governance system, and efforts to advance the aspirations and consolidate the role of developing countries.

10. President Lương Cường congratulated South Africa on successfully hosting various meetings within the framework of its G20 Presidency in 2025 and believed that South Africa would successfully host the G20 Summit in November 2025 and fulfill its role as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in 2026.

11. South Africa highly valued Việt Nam’s strong commitment to promoting multilateral cooperation and its contributions to global sustainable development efforts, as demonstrated by its hosting of the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) Summit in April 2025, as well as the Signing Ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention) in October 2025.

12. The two leaders expressed support for the central role of African Union and ASEAN in regional affairs and agreed to seek ways to increase cooperation among countries in Asia and Africa, and South-South cooperation. Việt Nam reaffirmed its support for South Africa in enhancing cooperation with ASEAN and its member states, particularly in areas of mutual interest that match the potential and strengths of each country. South Africa expressed backing for Việt Nam’s efforts to reinforce cooperation and make practical contributions to the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

13. South Africa reaffirmed its respect for ASEAN’s principled stance, including the peaceful settlement of disputes based on the UN Charter and international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and other relevant treaties.

14. The two leaders welcomed the positive development momentum in bilateral cooperation and acknowleged progress in finalising several important agreements between the two countries. Both sides vowed to aim for the signing of these documents in 2025 as a demonstration of their shared commitment to advancing cooperation.

15. President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked President Lương Cường and high-ranking Vietnamese leaders for their warm and respectful reception, reflecting the importance of the Việt Nam–South Africa Partnership for Cooperation and Development, as well as the special affection between leaders and people of both nations.

16. President Cyril Ramaphosa extended a cordial invitation to President Lương Cường and high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to pay an official visit to South Africa at a mutually convenient time. President Lương Cường sincerely thanked him and suggested that the relevant agencies of both countries arrange the visit through diplomatic channels. — VNA/VNS