Sub-committee reviews preparations for 14th National Party Congress

October 24, 2025 - 20:33
Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat, expressed his confidence that relevant agencies will continue efforts to fulfil their responsibilities in serving the congress.
The meeting of the Sub-committee for the organisation of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

HÀ NỘI — Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat, on Friday chaired a meeting of the Sub-committee for the organisation of the 14th National Party Congress to review preparations for the political event.

The official, also head of the sub-committee, commended competent authorities for their sense of responsibility as well as timely and serious implementation of the assigned duties, noting that preparations have been carried out proactively, ensuring both progress and quality.

Given limited timeline, he ordered agencies to promptly complete key tasks such as the documents to be submitted to the congress, the working agenda, structure and themes of discussion, and regulations for delegate activities. The Permanent Member requested that the congress's agenda must be submitted soon for the Politburo’s review.

On the congress decorations, badge design, guest invitation, and communication materials, he asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to strengthen supervision to ensure quality, progress, and consistency with the established standards.

Tú told the Ministry of Public Security and other agencies to ensure absolute safety and security before, during, and after the event, while actively countering hostile and false narratives in cyberspace.

He expressed his confidence that relevant agencies will continue efforts to fulfil their responsibilities in serving the congress. — VNA/VNS

 

 

