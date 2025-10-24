Draft documents for 14th Party Congress show renovated mindset, concrete vision

LẠNG SƠN – The draft documents to be presented at the 14th National Party Congress reflect the Party's strategic vision and innovative thinking, as well as its firm commitment to national independence and socialism, showcasing the aspirations for the nation's development in a new era, commented Party members, officials and locals in northern Lạng Sơn province.

Hoàng Quốc Minh, 64, a respected figure in Na Dương commune, emphasised that the draft Political Report of the 14th Congress is a central document that reflects the Party's collective intelligence, vision, and leadership in the new era. The document provides a comprehensive evaluation of the implementation of the 13th Congress's resolution and the achievements of the nation after 40 years of renovation. It covers a wide range of areas including politics, economy, culture, society, defence, security, and foreign relations, he noted.

The report sets clear goals for 2030 and a vision for 2045, focusing on fast, sustainable, modern, and happy development for the nation. Specifically, it advocates for a renewed mindset, greater strategic autonomy, digital and green transformation, a focus on human development, strengthening socialist democracy, and rekindling the national aspiration for prosperity and happiness, said Minh.

Minh provided feedback, stating that while the report acknowledges shortcomings, it should further clarify responsibilities, operational mechanisms, and focus on addressing these issues in a timely manner. He suggested that certain aspects regarding culture, education, science and technology, the environment, regional development, and energy transition should be concretised into clear policy directions.

Regarding the draft report on 40 years of the “Đổi mới” (Renewal) cause, Hoàng Đình Tú from Chiến Thắng commune praised the thorough analysis of the global, regional, and domestic context affecting Việt Nam over these four decades. The content presents a cohesive and deep understanding of the political and theoretical developments within the Party, making clear the external and internal factors impacting the renovation process.

Tú particularly commended the report's assertion that the Party has adeptly grasped global shifts, adapted flexibly to unpredictable changes, seized opportunities, and overcome challenges to lead the nation towards monumental achievements, reflecting the Party's political mettle, leadership capacity, and strategic vision in navigating challenges and fostering creative leadership in implementing the renovation policy.

He suggested that while the report on the domestic context acknowledges the nation’s achievements, it should provide a clearer analysis of the root causes of limitations in areas such as productivity, innovation, integration, and human development. He proposed that potential risks and challenges, such as international integration and non-traditional security threats, be paired with practical solutions and responsive strategies for the future.

Meanwhile, Triệu Thu Huyền, a Party member from Lộc Bình commune, analysed the draft report on the future directions and solutions for continuing comprehensive reforms and Fatherland protection. She observed that the proposed objectives and solutions are broad and action-oriented, combining both foundational theoretical principles and practical measures.

The guiding principles reinforce the commitment to national independence and socialism, while emphasising creativity and flexibility in applying Marxism-Leninism and President Hồ Chí Minh's thoughts to the new context.

Huyền highlighted the specific goals outlined in the report, particularly the vision of a prosperous and happy nation, a developed country with high income. She pointed out that the proposed solutions are diverse, showcasing the Party's mettle, intelligence, and leadership in executing national development strategies.

She recommended that the report include clearer, more innovative solutions tailored to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the ongoing green and digital transformations, saying the report should more explicitly address the potential risks to support policy-making. — VNA/VNS