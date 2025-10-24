Việt Nam calls for timely, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza

NEW YORK — Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Chargé d’Affaires at the Vietnamese Delegation to the United Nations (UN), emphasised the importance of ensuring the timely and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Addressing the UN Security Council’s open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, in New York on Thursday (local time).

Nguyên welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and commended the mediation and reconciliation efforts of countries that contributed to this important breakthrough.

The Vietnamese representative called on all parties concerned to strictly abide by the agreement, exercise maximum restraint, and avoid any actions that could undermine the peace process. He emphasised the role of the UN, particularly its Security Council, in promoting compliance with international law, relevant UN resolutions, as well as the provisional measures and advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Nguyên affirmed Việt Nam’s support for the essential role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in coordinating and delivering humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Reiterating Việt Nam's consistent position in support of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the two-State solution, the diplomat welcomed the adoption of the “New York Declaration” at the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia in late September.

On this occasion, Việt Nam reaffirmed its support and readiness to actively contribute to international efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip, based on respect for national sovereignty, international law, and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

At the event, countries welcomed the announcement and implementation of Phase I of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, considering it an important step forward that opens up opportunities for peace after more than two years of conflict. Many emphasised the importance of subsequent steps, including enhancing humanitarian operations, deploying international monitoring mechanisms, and establishing a transitional governance framework toward a capable Palestinian administration to ensure lasting peace in Gaza. — VNA/VNS