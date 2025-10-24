Preparations for 47th ASEAN Summit reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR — Within the framework of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang, Head of Việt Nam's ASEAN SOM, together with Deputy FMs and senior officials from the group’s member states, have reviewed preparations in all aspects for the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

Scheduled for October 26-28, these flagship events of Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship will be attended by leaders of ASEAN countries, Timor-Leste, partner nations of the bloc, guests invited by the ASEAN Chair 2025, and the United Nations Secretary-General.

Through more than 15 high-level meetings and activities, leaders are expected to exchange views and agree on key directions and measures to strengthen cooperation, expand connectivity, leverage new growth drivers, and effectively respond to emerging challenges, contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Notably, at the 47th ASEAN Summit, Timor-Leste is set to be formally admitted as the 11th member of the group, opening a new chapter in ASEAN’s development history.

Leaders will sign and adopt nearly 80 documents aimed at promoting ASEAN cooperation and cooperation between the bloc and its partners across priority areas, especially in economy and trade.

Commending the host country’s preparations, Giang affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to work closely with other ASEAN member states to ensure the meetings are successfully held and produce substantial outcomes.

On this occasion, ASEAN leaders exchanged views on key matters related to ASEAN Community building, assisting Timor-Leste after its accession, expanding the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), reviewing ASEAN’s cooperation with its partners, and improving the effectiveness of ASEAN-led mechanisms.

ASEAN SOMs marked the beginning of a series of activities under the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits. As scheduled, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and the ASEAN Joint Foreign and Economic Ministers' Meeting will take place on Saturday. — VNA/VNS