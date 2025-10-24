Việt Nam, Poland seek to deepen multifaceted cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on Friday received Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski, who is in Việt Nam to attend the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations (UN) Convention against Cybercrime.

Deputy PM Sơn highlighted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Poland - an important milestone in their long-standing friendship. He reaffirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to and wishes to further advance its multifaceted cooperation with Poland, a key priority partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

He commended Gawkowski’s participation in the signing ceremony, noting that it contributes to the collective efforts of the UN and member states to establish a new international legal framework for preventing and combating cybercrime.

Gawkowski, for his part, applauded Việt Nam’s role as host of the signing ceremony, saying it demonstrates the country’s strong commitment to addressing global challenges. He affirmed that Poland views Việt Nam as an important partner in Southeast Asia, and expressed his wish to further promote cooperation in all spheres.

Reviewing bilateral relations, Sơn voiced satisfaction with their positive development and called for strengthened exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially the high level, alongside closer collaboration between ministries, sectors, and localities to deepen political trust and mutual understanding.

He noted that Poland remains Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe, and urged both sides to step up trade and investment ties through the effective operation of existing bilateral mechanisms, including the Economic Cooperation Consultation and the Working Group on Agricultural Cooperation.

Sơn also thanked the Polish Sejm (Lower House) for its recent ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), stressing that the agreement will further boost trade and investment between the two countries.

The two sides discussed measures to enhance cooperation in development, agriculture, education and training, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, while continuing to coordinate closely and support each other at multilateral forums and within UN frameworks.

Gawkowski noted Poland’s experience and strengths in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and the digital economy, saying his country stands ready to cooperate with Việt Nam in information exchange, legal framework development, human resources training, and national cybersecurity protection. — VNA/VNS