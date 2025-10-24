Việt Nam, Chile pledge to enhance comprehensive partnership

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng received her Chilean counterpart Gloria de la Fuente on Friday, affirming that the presence of the Chilean delegation in Việt Nam to attend the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime demonstrates Chile’s strong commitment to joining international efforts in combating cybercrime and transnational crime.

Hằng highlighted that Việt Nam always treasures the traditional friendship between the two countries. She reaffirmed the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ resolve to further consolidate and deepen the friendship and comprehensive cooperation based on the high-level agreements reached between the two sides.

For her part, the Chilean Deputy Minister commended Việt Nam’s proactive role in advancing international initiatives on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. She expressed her belief that the Hanoi Convention signing ceremony will be a great success while emphasising Chile’s high regard for Việt Nam’s position and role.

The visiting official also voiced the desire to strengthen cooperation between the two foreign ministries to elevate the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership to a new height.

The two sides noted with satisfaction the progress of bilateral relations and agreed on the need to step up delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels, especially the high level, in 2026, when the two countries will celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties (March 25, 1971 – March 25,2026).

They also pledged to effectively, regularly, and flexibly maintain mechanisms such as the political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level and the bilateral Free Trade Council to address challenges and further promote cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, and investment on par with potential.

Both agreed to make better use of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to expand economic, trade, and investment relations; closely coordinate to open the countries' markets to each other's agricultural products; and continue to strengthen cooperation at international organisations, thus helping uphold international law and multilateralism for peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in both regions and the world. — VNA/VNS