Party chief charts new era of strategic partnership with Bulgaria in Sofia University address

SOFIA — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Friday visited the Sofia University and delivered a policy address retracing the 75-year journey of Việt Nam–Bulgaria friendship towards a Strategic Partnership in the new era.

In his speech, Party General Secretary Lâm noted that his Bulgaria visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties. The recent adoption of a joint declaration on the establishment of a Strategic Partnership marks a historic milestone, he said, describing it as a strong political commitment to building a future of peace, stability, and prosperity.

As a close friend of Bulgaria, Việt Nam always keeps track of the Balkan country’s remarkable achievements with delight, he said, believing that the Bulgarian people will continue to achieve even greater successes in their development journey in the years ahead.

Extending heartfelt gratitude to generations of both countries’ leaders for tirelessly nurturing the bilateral traditional friendship, he said Việt Nam will forever remember Bulgaria as one of the very first countries to establish diplomatic ties with it, in 1950, when the Vietnamese people were still fighting invaders, and the newly founded Democratic Republic of Việt Nam was in need of international recognition and support.

Reflecting on history, he recalled President Hồ Chí Minh’s 1957 visit to Bulgaria, just three years after Việt Nam’s landmark Điện Biên Phủ Victory. He said the visit cemented a foundation of trust and sincerity, forging a heartfelt connection between the two peace-loving nations.

He highlighted Bulgaria’s support during Việt Nam’s post-reunification struggle, citing aid like Anagin tablets and checkered fabrics as enduring symbols of compassion and solidarity amid embargoes and hardships.

With the elevation of relations to the Strategic Partnership, the Party leader turned spotlight to Việt Nam’s global integration, stressing that mutual development, support, and steadfast pursuit of a path to peace, independence, self-reliance, and prosperity will best serve the interests of their peoples.

Both countries, he noted, share many common views on building a just and peaceful world order, and on supporting free trade, multilateralism, and the respect for independence, sovereignty, and the legitimate interests of all nations.

In his view, both Việt Nam and Bulgaria possess distinct strengths that can complement each other effectively, like consumer goods, labour, science–technology, and quality agriculture. He pointed to Bulgaria’s skilled workforce and technological prowess paired with Việt Nam’s dynamic market and strong drive for digital transformation as catalysts for vast cooperation opportunities, fostering their shared growth and prosperity.

Outlining priorities, the Party General Secretary called for deepening national defence–security collaboration in line with the Strategic Partnership, including those in cybersecurity, United Nations peacekeeping operations, transnational crime combat, defence industry, and defence personnel training.

He urged making economic, trade, and investment ties a central pillar, establishing Bulgaria as Việt Nam’s gateway to the EU and Việt Nam as Bulgaria’s bridge to ASEAN’s 700 million-strong market.

The Vietnamese leader advocated practical cooperation in science and technology – a strategic priority in the new phase, as well as education, agriculture, labour, environment, and health care.

Party General Secretary Lâm also stressed the importance of fortifying locality-to-locality, people-to-people, cultural, sports, and tourism exchanges, especially among the youth, as well as coordination at global and regional multilateral forums.

Both countries share confidence in the future, viewing the Việt Nam–Bulgaria Strategic Partnership as a model of sincere, effective, and enduring international friendship in the 21st century, he said.

The Vietnamese leader expressed firm belief that the bilateral Strategic Partnership will flourish and bear fruits, serving the interests of both nations’ peoples and contributing to a world of peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

On the occasion, he answered students' several questions regarding the role of science–technology and innovation, and prospects of education–training ties as well. — VNA/VNS