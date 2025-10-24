Politics & Law
Life & Style

The new breeze

October 24, 2025 - 17:13
For centuries, Chàng Sơn village in Hà Nội has been known as the cradle of hand fans. Today, young people from the workshop ‘Xưởng quạt Từ Tâm’ have returned home, blending tradition with modern creativity to carry the cultural breeze into the future.





Life & Style

Just in time

80-year-old Đặng Đan Đỉnh, from the northern city of Hải Phòng, is renowned for creating large public clocks. Though his creations are massive, they consume very little energy thanks to clever engineering. Let’s meet the passionate clock maker and learn about his lifelong devotion to timekeeping.
Life & Style

Co-operation to promote Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng ecotourism

The renowned travel magazine Travel and Leisure has recently named six caves in Quảng Bình among Việt Nam’s must-visit destinations: Sơn Đoòng, Én, Phong Nha, Thiên Đường, the Tú Làn cave system and Va. Each cave showcases distinctive geological formations and offers an unforgettable exploration experience.

