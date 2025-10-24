The new breeze

For centuries, Chàng Sơn village in Hà Nội has been known as the cradle of hand fans. Today, young people from the workshop ‘Xưởng quạt Từ Tâm’ have returned home, blending tradition with modern creativity to carry the cultural breeze into the future.
The award has been jointly organised by the VNA and the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) to honour the significant contributions of technology, spread inspiring and emotional visual stories, and convey meaningful messages about how technology enriches lives.
The Party leader expressed admiration for Bulgaria’s extensive efforts in preserving and promoting its cultural values. He said Việt Nam has always regarded culture as the spiritual foundation of society and a key internal strength that ensures the country’s sustainable development.
80-year-old Đặng Đan Đỉnh, from the northern city of Hải Phòng, is renowned for creating large public clocks. Though his creations are massive, they consume very little energy thanks to clever engineering. Let’s meet the passionate clock maker and learn about his lifelong devotion to timekeeping.
The ancient town has successfully preserved the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site in terms of landscape protection, community-based role awareness, eco-urban building, core zone planning and heritage expansion space for future’s development.
The renowned travel magazine Travel and Leisure has recently named six caves in Quảng Bình among Việt Nam’s must-visit destinations: Sơn Đoòng, Én, Phong Nha, Thiên Đường, the Tú Làn cave system and Va. Each cave showcases distinctive geological formations and offers an unforgettable exploration experience.
Human and cultural values and belief in beauty are major themes of artworks by 16 artists from Japan, Indonesia, Brazil and Việt Nam, which are on display at the HCM City-based Lotus Van Art & Community Hub.